Amazon’s Massive Outlet Section Has 6,000+ Deals—Shop 10 of the Best from Cuisinart, KitchenAid, and More

Amazon is known for having thousands and thousands of items, and that’s the one problem: Sometimes there are so many deals, it can be difficult to know where to start. The outlet section is one of our favorite places to look. It is filled with hidden deals on cookware, kitchen tools, food storage containers, appliances — pretty much products in every category, all with great discounts.

This weekend, you can peruse some of the best deals hiding in the outlet section right now, climbing over 50% off. Shop Cuisinart, Nespresso, KitchenAid, and more on sale, starting at just $10.

Best Amazon Outlet Kitchen Deals

Blue Diamond 7 Piece Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Nonstick Cookware Set

If you’re on the hunt for a nonstick cookware set, look no further than this nearly 50% off set from Blue Diamond. The base of the pan is three layers of stainless steel and aluminum, with a strong ceramic nonstick coating that’ll take on even metal utensils. It can even go in your oven, up to 600°F. It comes with seven pieces: an 8-inch and 11-inch skillet, a 3.75-quart sauté pan with lid, an 11-inch multifunction chef's pan, plus a nylon slotted turner and solid spoon. It’s a great set to start a collection with.

T-fal Experience 3-Piece Nonstick Fry Pan Set

For a smaller cookware set, this skillet trio from T-fal is another great grab. It comes with every skillet size you’ll need, since you’ll get an 8-inch,10.25-inch, and 12-inch pan. It’s great for anything from single servings of eggs to family-style vegetables and proteins. The pans have an aluminum base with a titanium nonstick interior. The handles have a silicone grip for easy maneuvering, and you can also pop these into the over up to 400°F.

Amazon Basics Nonstick Baking Sheets and Cooling Rack Set

Everyone needs a set of baking sheets, even if the most you’ll ever do with them is pop slice and bake cookies into the oven. This set from Amazon is perfect. They’re a standard size coming in at roughly 17- by 11-inches. They’re nonstick so they’re easy to clean and use for even the most delicate cookies, vegetables, proteins, and more. But the real plus is that they come with wire racks. These are great if you want to bake or warm an ingredient without it getting soggy underneath, like fried chicken or pancakes. They’re also great for cooling baked goods.

Philips Essential Compact 4-Quart Air Fryer

If you don’t have an air fryer yet, you’re missing out on crispy fries, easy dinners, and fuss-free reheating of leftovers like pizza and spring rolls. This compact option from Philips holds up to 4-quarts, so it’s perfect if you’re just cooking for yourself or a couple people. It’s simple to use, you’ll have a cavity that pulls out from the front to pop your food into. Then, on the front display are two dials to control time and temperature. There are also a variety of functions to choose from on the top display of the air fryer, with symbols for chicken, fish, and more. And, all removable parts are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. At 30% off, you don’t want to pass it up.

Cuisinart 12-Inch Tongs

Whether you’re serving salad, twirling pasta, or flipping vegetables on the grill, a set of tongs is a must. This option from Cuisinart is just $10 right now. It’s made with stainless steel, so you can use them in a variety of ways. The handles have a helpful grip to keep them from slipping out of your hands. At 12-inches long, these tongs will help keep your hands far enough from heat sources if need be. Plus, they’re heat-safe up to 425°F and dishwasher-safe.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville

Always wanted a Nespresso machine? Here’s the one to grab. This Vertuo Next model can make both espresso and regular coffee. Use the settings on the machine to choose between 5- 8-, and 18-ounce coffees, and single and double espresso shots. It’s fairly compact too, at just 5.5 inches wide and 12-inches tall. The water tank is sleekly stored in the back, and can hold up to 35 ounces of water at a time. Morning coffee just got a whole lot better, if you ask us.

KitchenAid 5-Cup Food Chopper Set

A mini food processor is essential for making smaller batch dips, spreads, dressings, and more. This 5-cup model from KitchenAid is an essential for any kitchen — it’s the perfect compact size you need, with no frills or fussiness. Use the dial at the bottom to choose between chop and puree, then you just use the handle to start the blending. It also comes with a spout at the top for streaming ingredients in, and can even fluff up some whipped cream too.

Bayco 9-Piece Glass Meal Prep Container Set

This container set from Bayco comes with 18 pieces total. You’ll get three wide-open containers with lids, three 2-compartment containers, and three three-compartment containers. This makes prepping dinners, lunches, snacks, and more a customizable experience. They’re made with glass, so they’re stain- and odor-resistant. Plus they’re dishwasher safe. At just $30 on sale, it’s a must-buy if you like to cook meals at home.

Bella 4-in-1 Automatic Electric Spiralizer and Slicer

It’s summer, which means you'll likely have a plethora of vegetables on hand. This over half-off electric slicer will prep any vegetable you want with ease. Sprialize zucchini, carrots, potatoes, and more. You’ll get four different blades to choose from depending on what width you’re looking for. It’s a great way to make slaw, salad, curly fries, and more without any effort, since it’s automatic with the turn of a dial.

Cuisinart Compact 2-Slice Toaster

Another essential, this Cuisinart toaster is on sale almost 50% off. It’s sleek and almost retro-inspired, with rounded edges, a stainless steel design, and black borders to add a bit of dimension. It’s also compact at just 6.5- by- 11- by- 7-inches, so it’s a great option if you’re limited on counterspace. Choose between a variety of settings like bagel, defrost, and more, and use the dial to select the toastyness level. It’s a practical purchase that’s well-worth picking up at a discount.