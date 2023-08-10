Amazon Has an Under-the-Radar Section Filled with Modern Rustic Furniture—and Prices Start at $16

While we’re typically focused on the best nonstick cookware sets or our favorite stovetop kettles, the aesthetics of a dining room should not be overlooked. After all, it’s where you go to enjoy those meals you spent hours preparing.

If your dining room is in need of an upgrade, Amazon’s modern rustic storefront boasts an incredible collection of trendy, farmhouse-chic home items at impressive price points. So whether you’re in the market for some practical furniture (like these velvet dining chairs) or fun dining decor (like this gorgeous vase), we’ve rounded up the best picks to shop from this under-the-radar collection.

Best Amazon Modern Rustic Storefront Products

Virtune Luxe Infinity Vase

If you ask us, a dining table is never fully set without a pretty bouquet of seasonal flowers. You can snag this uniquely designed vase which boasts a matte exterior and textured ribbed detailing. According to the brand, the two spaces are large enough to fit two dozen roses, allowing for ample room for your favorite blooms.

Zesthouse Dining Chairs, Set of 2

The rattan and velvet dining chair trend has been spotted all over social media recently. We’re personally in love with this set of two from the brand Zesthouse, which feature sturdy steel legs formed in a fun geometric curve. The seatback is made from woven rattan that’s been stained in a neutral red oak hue, contrasting the softer velvet chair seat. We love that they come in a set of two, making it the perfect buy for smaller dining spaces shared with a roommate or partner, while you can easily stock up on two or three sets for larger family dinner setups.

Walker Edison Modern Farmhouse Dining Table

Farmhouse chic is all the rage these days, so why not bring it into the comfort of your dining space? The Walker Edison Modern Farmhouse Dining Table can comfortably sit eight people when extended thanks to the hidden center leaf located beneath the wood. It’s available in an inky black color, making it a great addition to more neutral spaces, especially if you’re hesitant to completely jump into the farmhouse vibe. It can support up to 100 pounds, according to the brand, so feel free to stack on large bowls of pasta, poultry, and vegetables galore for your next big dinner party.

Creative Co-Op Stoneware Pitcher

Yeah, you could totally serve beverages from a Brita pitcher, but you’ll thank us later when you snag this gorgeous stoneware pitcher from Creative Co-Op. Made from 100% stoneware and complete with a pretty reflective glaze, the black and brown colors are tranquil enough to match most dining sets.

Shohayhto Taper Candle Holders

Roman candles are a beautiful addition to indoor or outdoor dining tables, and we can’t stop thinking about using these tapered holders to elegantly cradle them. They boast sleek black stems and a metallic gold finish at the top, offering a pretty contrast between the color of the candle and the base. The construction is impressive, too: The bottoms are weighted and feature an anti-slip design, so they’ll do well on tablecloths or around little grabby hands. Each purchase comes with a set of three in different heights (small, medium, and large), and they’re large enough to fit LED or 0.75-inch candles.

Creative Co-Op Marble Handle Dish

Whether you use this elegant dish for after-dinner mints or your favorite kitchen soap, it’s sure to make a statement thanks to its marble construction and fun handle detailing. It’s up for grabs in two size options (4- or 6-inches) and three marble waves (white, gray, or beige), so you can choose between something more muted or a truly striking dining detail. The brand doesn’t specify whether or not it’s food-safe so we would avoid placing any loose food on it (it’s more of a candle-holder), but buyers described this decor item as being “sturdy,” “simple,” and “gorgeous.”

Wenshuo Water Pot

If you’re not into the other statement pieces on our list, this minimalist pot doubles as a flower vase and a water pitcher depending on your style. The design is relatively simple — it’s ceramic and features a rounded base and a small spout for easy pouring. You can decide between two neutral colors, a creamy white hue or a light coffee shade. Either way, it’s a modest accessory that can be placed in any kitchen or dining room.

Stone & Beam Counter Dining Chair

Should you have a statement table or bar, these counter-height chairs from Stone & Beam are the perfect addition to your dining room. At almost 36-inches high, the birchwood framing is simple and pretty, especially when accented by the soft paper-rope seat. The brand describes the chair as having a wishbone curve located along the length for a bit more support than your average barstool. As an added bonus, there’s no assembly required, either, so you can place these gorgeous chairs at your table the second they arrive.

Creative Co-Op Unscented Totem Pillar Candle

These decorative candles are sure to bring a rustic vibe to your dining table thanks to the sculpted shape and light brown color. They’re unscented, which is a pro for us since it means your guests will still smell the tasty food you’re cooking up in the kitchen. Otherwise, they’re made from paraffin wax so you can still light them if you’re opting for an al fresco eating experience — just be wary of wax dripping onto the table or tablecloth.

