For a Fresh, No-Fuss Take on Modern Kitchen Decor, Check Out This Secret Amazon Storefront

The seasons are rapidly changing, which can only mean one thing: It’s the perfect opportunity to upgrade your kitchen and dining space. While you don’t need a specific occasion to do so, we couldn’t help but envision all of the amazing ways to style our homes, after stumbling across this hidden lived-in modern storefront at Amazon.

This storefront is filled with colorful furniture and textured decor that helps provide a modern look without appearing overly fussy. So whether you’re in the market for some statement candle holders or a functional cookbook holder, we’ve scoured through the shop to find 10 of the best items to snag right now. Best of all, with prices as low as $9, you’ll be able to upgrade your kitchen and dining room without breaking the bank.

Best Amazon Lived-in Modern Storefront Products

Lewondr Glass Candle Holders

Amazon

This three-pack of glass candle holders come in different sizes (small, medium, and large) so you can decorate your dining table with a subtle touch of elegance. They’re up for grabs in a few different colors, but we’re partial to the trendy green hue, especially matched with plain white candles. According to the brand, despite the size differences, each display holder has the same diameter of 3.4-inches so you don’t have to worry about finding multiple candle widths.

Velener Potted Spider Plant

Amazon

Any kitchen or dining space could do with a bit of greenery, and an artificial plant is the perfect way to add in some no-maintenance foliage. The Velener Potted Spider Plant is 15-inches tall and features a neutral white pot and steel lifted feet. Since you won’t have to worry about keeping it watered or ensuring it has enough light, it can be placed virtually anywhere in your home. From your kitchen island to that corner in your dining room you never know what to do with, it’s the perfect accent piece for just about anywhere.

Mowtanco Ceramic Vase

Amazon

This bohemian-inspired ceramic vase from Mowtanco is the perfect centerpiece for real or dried flowers, depending on the vibe of your space. You can choose between three color options (white, black, or blue), with the rounded bubbles being the real star of this decor piece. Buyers were impressed with the quality and durable design, noting that the matte finish offers an added tinge of style.

Electro Dia Classic Chandelier

Amazon

Priced as less than $150, we had no choice but to highlight this modern chandelier. It has five arms to hold light bulbs and small shades, and you can pick from four metallic and color waves. For the black options, the hardware is matte brushed metal, while the gold ones are polished with a plated finish. The light bulbs aren’t included, but the chandelier is compatible with dimmer switches and dimmable bulbs, which is a nice bonus, especially for dining spaces.

CoasterStone William Morris Textiles Collection Coasters

Amazon

Coasters are a definite must-have for any kitchen or dining area, but this four-pack from CoasterStone manages to raise the bar just a bit higher than your average set. Each one features an individually intricate floral pattern that offers slight Victorian vibes. Beyond the beautiful designs, the cork material absorbs condensation and spillage, also ensuring that they won’t slip off the table or scratch any delicate materials.

Meridian Furniture Elle Collection Dining Table

Amazon

This dining room table effortlessly melds together farmhouse chic with a modern spin thanks to its large size and color. While its 78-inch length is reminiscent of a barn-inspired piece, the black tabletop and angled gold framing offer modern notes for neutral dining spaces. The table itself is 2-inches thick so it certainly serves a starring role, while the muted metallic and dark hue keep things soft and monochromatic.

CangLong Large Shell Chairs

Amazon

If you want to opt for a more neutral dining room table but still aim for the lived-in modern look, there’s no better way to do it than with statement chairs, like this set of two in a gorgeous teal color. The material is made from a soft velvet for comfy dining, but we’re definitely most intrigued by the shell design. Not only does it look amazing, it’s also meant to naturally contour alongside a person’s back for optimal support. The memory foam seats will ensure that you and your guests can cozily chat and eat well into the night.

Tripar Metal Cookbook Holder

Amazon

Display your recipe while you cook with this sleek metal cookbook holder from Tripar. The gold frame is extremely elegant and the sturdy design helps to make sure the pages don’t accidentally flip while you’re reading the ingredient list. According to the brand, the base is heavy, so it won’t be easy to topple this thing over, either.

Hgod Designs Decorative Throw Pillow Covers

Amazon

A simple and affordable way to subtly upgrade decor in your home comes in the form of throw pillow covers. If you already have throw pillows tossed over your dining chairs, you can nab these cases, which are available in a variety of designs. (They’re also suitable for outdoor wear, making them an especially solid option if you frequently dine or grill out on the patio.) They’re made from breathable cotton for breezy summer use. Just make sure your existing pillows are 18-by-18-inches before grabbing them, since that’s the size of these covers.

Lulu Candles Soy Candle

Amazon

There’s no better way to unwind after a lengthy clean-up session in the kitchen than with a pretty, fragrant candle. We love this soy wax candle from Lulu Candles, up for grabs in a ton of different scents ranging from espresso to clean laundry. The wax is 100% vegan and the wick is cotton, designed for a clean and lengthy burn time.

