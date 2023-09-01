There Are Thousands of Kitchenware Pieces on Sale at Amazon This Weekend—Shop 25+ of the Best, Up to 67% Off

Labor Day weekend is officially here, and throughout the last few weeks, you've probably seen tons of retailers launch huge savings events to welcome the fall season.

It can be overwhelming to sift through all of the discounts, especially on sites like Amazon, where sale sections seemingly go on forever. That's exactly why we went ahead and collected all of the best deals we could find, all perfect for your kitchen. You'll see pieces from top brands like Cuisinart, Henckels, KitchenAid, Lodge and more all at a discount. There are also tons of our tested favorites in every category below, too. Keep reading to shop some of the best deals happening during the long weekend, with discounts reaching up to 67% off.

Amazon

Best Overall Kitchen Deals

Amazon

Best Appliance Deals

There are tons of deals on Food & Wine tested favorites on sale right now, like this Cuisinart coffee maker. It grinds and brews your coffee, so it’s perfect if you’re looking for a do-it-all machine. We love how simple to use this machine is. You just add beans and water to their holders, then use the display on the front of the machine to specify how much coffee you’re making and how strong you want it. It has burr blades, which is our preferred method for grinding, since it can help preserve the coffee’s flavor.

Cuisinart Coffee Center Grind and Brew Plus

Amazon

Another tested favorite appliance that’s on sale is this Buydeem toaster. If you love thick slices of toast, buy artisan breads, or love to toast up bagels or even croissants, this toaster will do the trick. We ranked it as our favorite thick-slot toaster after testing a variety of options on the market. It’s a four-slice toaster too, so it’s perfect if you live with a partner, family, or friends and don’t have to wait in line to get your breakfast ready. All of the colors are on sale, but the highest discount at 44% off is for the classic silver stainless steel model.

Amazon

Best Cookware Deals

We all know we need cookware. The best kitchen has a variety of different pieces, from stainless steel to cast iron. As luck would have it, you can grab the most essential piece in our opinion — a stainless steel skillet — on sale right now, too. The extra perk is that it’s also a tested favorite of ours as the best possible value for your money. With an extra discount, the Tramontina 10-inch stainless steel skillet is well worth picking up. We love how well this pan is constructed more than any other model we tested, since its rounded handle was comfortable to hold, and the skillet's weight is balanced perfectly for seamless cooking. Beyond that, it simply just cooks food well time and time again.

Tramontina Stainless Steel 10-Inch Tri-Ply Fry Pan

Amazon

If cast iron is more your speed, this casserole, or braiser, pan and pot hybrid from Lodge is on sale at the perfect time. It looks similar to the brand’s Dutch ovens, and is made with the same enameled cast iron material for even heating and a nonstick finish. But, it has a more shallow, wide shape to give foods a bit more breathing room, whether you’re choosing to braise proteinsor produce.

Amazon

Best Kitchen Tool Deals

With baking season just weeks away, it’s time to pick up those extra little tools you might be missing while they’re on sale. This KitchenAid pastry blender is the perfect example. Its unique design is designed to help cut butter or shortening into doughs, like pie crust or biscuits. Unlike your hands, it’ll help break down the pieces into the flour without warming it up too much. Plus, the rainbow-like wire design will help do it faster, too. At 37% off, now’s the best time to score it.

KitchenAid Gourmet Pastry Blender

Amazon

One practical favorite of ours that’s also on sale is this knife sharpener. Even prior to the sale, we love this gadget for its already low price. In fact, when we tested it, we were surprised at how well it performed, making it our favorite value pick. It’s sturdy, simple to use, and works well at sharpening blades. All it takes is some quick glides of the blade through all the three slots in the sharpener. It comes with an extra slot that’ll sharpen up your shears, too, as well as a pair of protective gloves.

Amazon

Best Food Storage and Organization Deals

When it comes to the key pillars in your kitchen, storage and organization rank among all of the cookware, appliances, and helpful tools you might have. They can of course help keep your food fresh, but also keep your space clean and organized.

For a full container set that works for your refrigerator, freezer, and pantry, pick up this Snapware set on sale. We actually ranked the 20-piece version of this set as the best option for your pantry after testing it. The 28-piece version is no exception, you’ll get a ton of sizes in round and rectangular shapes, whether small, medium, or large. They’re perfect for all of the various items we tend to store in our cabinets, from nuts and seeds, to snacks, pasta and more. We also love the shape of these containers, since they’re sleek and slim enough to stack on top of each other.

Qinline 10-Piece Reusable Food Storage Bag Set

Amazon

Another food storage favorite of ours are these Qinline reusable food storage bags. Every home needs a set of these, since they can help reduce plastic waste, but are the perfect thing to grab for storing items like rogue lemon wedges, snacks, cheese, and more. We ranked them as our favorite value pick, since they remain leakproof and help keep food fresh. You’ll get 10 in the set, including two gallon sizes, four sandwich sizes, and four snack sizes. At just $12, they’re well worth adding to your cart.