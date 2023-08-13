Amazon Has a Hidden Section Devoted to Clever Kitchen Organizers—These Are the 10 Best Finds

As we head into the latter half of the year, there’s no better time to give your kitchen a much needed declutter. Whether your apartment has you struggling for space or you’ve simply acquired too much cookware (no such thing), we’re here to help. Amazon has a secret storefront filled with organizing essentials, ranging from refrigerator bins to coffee pod organizers and everything in-between. And we’ve picked out the 10 best items.

Ahead, you can check out our favorite items, like this drawer organizer for knives (a total game-changer) and this three-pack of glass jars, priced at less than $25.

Best Amazon Organizational Kitchen Essentials

Hoojo Refrigerator Organizer Bins

If you’ve ever seen those aesthetically pleasing TikToks of people organizing their refrigerator and thought, “I wonder if I could do that, too,” the answer is: Yes, you absolutely can. This 8-piece set of clear plastic bins makes it a super easy process thanks to the uniform sizing (each container is 12.5-inches long). They’re BPA-free and food-safe, though you’ll have to hand wash them instead of tossing them in the dishwasher whenever they need a rinse. From your favorite canned beverages to grab-and-go snacks for work or school, you’re going to love your newly organized fridge.

Pipishell Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer

If you’re strapped for drawer space but your cutlery is constantly getting tossed around, this drawer organizer is the answer to your woes. Available in three washes (natural wood, black, or white), it has six to eight compartments and can expand from 13 to 15-inches depending on the space available. Larger tools like stirrers, can openers, and apple corers can easily fit in the big slots on the sides or at the top, while forks, knives, and spoons have a home closer to the middle.

Ordora Pots and Pans Organizer

It’s great to have a variety of pots and pans with different purposes, but how are you supposed to store them all? Enter: This stand-up organizer from Ordora, which can be folded in three ways to best fit your space, whether it’s a countertop or a cabinet. Each layer is constructed to hold up to 10 pounds so even your most durable of pans and lids can live there. Best of all, there aren’t any tools required for set-up and you can easily adjust the height (no screws needed).

Madesmart 2-Tier Multipurpose Organizer

You know that spot underneath your kitchen sink that maybe, potentially stores a ton of cleaning products? Yeah. Well, now you can organize that chaos with this two-tier organizer. Complete with adjustable dividers, removable drawers, and dry-erase label space, it’s a breeze to tidy up the no-man’s-land of plastic bags past and unopened all-purpose cleaners.

Joseph-joseph-drawerstore-knife-organizer

If you have an impressive collection of knives with limited countertop space, this drawer organizer is super helpful in keeping everything safely stored. The non-slip feet ensure that it’ll stay put in your drawer and the nine knife capacity offers decent space, though you can buy an additional one for a two-tier design if you need it. It fits knives with blades that are up to nine-inches long, according to the brand.

Ecowaare Reusable Mesh Produce Bags

Correctly storing produce is important to ensuring it lasts, but it can also be a time-consuming task. These reusable produce bags are BPA-free and 100% food-safe and can easily transport your fruits and veggies from the store to home, allowing you to pop them in the refrigerator or on the countertop until they’re ripe and ready to eat. This set comes with 15 total bags in three different sizes (small, medium, and large), and cleaning them is easy. You can toss them in with the rest of your linen laundry or hand wash them — the choice is yours.

SimpleHouseware Lazy Susan Spice Organizer

No kitchen is complete without a robust collection of spices, yet it can be a pain to find what you’re looking for mid-recipe. That’s why we’re eyeing this two-tier lazy Susan from SimpleHouseware, which is specifically designed to assist you with organizing your spices. Both tiers feature a no-skid surface and a rimmed edge so the bottles don’t accidentally fall off or slip, and the 360° rotation is especially helpful for locating even the most obscure of spices (we’re looking at you, tarragon).

Everie Coffee Pod Holder Carousel

Keurig-owners know how annoying individual K-cups are to organize. The Everie Coffee Pod Holder Carousel is a game changer thanks to its 35-cup capacity and its rotating design, meaning it spins around to help you find whichever coffee calls out to you in the morning. Other highlights included the weighted base and stylish wire holders so it looks chic on your kitchen counter.

These gorgeous glass jars potentially offer one of the sleekest ways to house your grains, snacks, and treats. The set of three come with bamboo lids and matching spoons, complete with a slot to place the spoon in whenever you’re not using them. They boast a 17-ounce capacity and the glass is BPA-free. But our favorite part is the airtight silicone seal, which is especially helpful for storing dry goods like oats and rice for long periods of time.

SimpleHouseware Over-the-Door Organizer

Pressed for space in your kitchen? This over-the-door organizer from SimpleHouseware is a must-have for smaller areas. It’s helpful for arranging everything from rolls of paper towels or tin foil, or plastic cutting boards and muffin tins. It has a basket that mounts to the surface of whatever door or cabinet you're hanging it over, but don’t worry about accidentally leaving scratches — the hook is padded with foam that’s meant to protect the wood.

