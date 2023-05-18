I’ve Tested Dozens of Food Storage Containers to Handle Our Mountain of Leftovers—These Are the 7 Best

I recently moved in with my partner and noticed that even in his adulthood, he remains a proud member of the Clean Plate Club. He’s a second-year med student who dined on frozen Lean Cuisines and 2-for-1 takeout deals for years, prior to cohabitating with a food and drinks writer. He comes back from the hospital each night ravenous and delighted by whatever’s on the table. And as he typically has less than an hour to break for lunch during his clinical rotations, weekday meal prep is essential with his busy schedule

That has led us to sample dozens of food storage containers. After scouring Amazon for all things stylish, eco-friendly, and leakproof, these are my favorite storage container sets for meal-prepping and storing leftovers, with prices starting at just $20.

7 of the Best Food Storage Containers:

Tupperware Heritage Collection 17.25 Cup Bowl

Amazon

To buy: $20 at amazon.com



1960s Tupperware parties are back with this kitschy, nostalgic bowl. I love a vintage look, so when I heard about Tupperware’s recent collaboration with Amazon Prime’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” I was immediately on board. Bringing back this iconic, old-school design for a limited time is the perfect way to celebrate the show’s final season, during which a set makes a cameo. The bowl comes in several different sizes, but I prefer the 17.25-cup size for storing everything from big salads to leftover pasta. This Midge-approved container makes the perfect addition to any retro-inspired kitchen.

Lille Home Stainless Steel Food Containers, Set of 3

Amazon

To buy: $27 (originally $30) at amazon.com

If you use and wash storage containers as much as we do, you’ll need a sturdy set that’ll last. This 100% stainless steel pack from Lille Home is available in six sleek colors and comes in three nestable sizes. Plus, they’re easy to clean and come with snap-on lids that keep leaks at bay. I particularly like to store warm leftovers in them, as their non-slip exterior provides a barrier to heat.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass Storage Set of 4

Amazon

To buy: $43 at amazon.com

This eight-piece pack is our kitchen workhorse. For those extra-saucy noodles or leftover chili, this glass set from Rubbermaid offers a leakproof design we can trust when eating on the go. The airtight lids lock into place with a satisfying click and come complete with vents for splatter-proof microwaving. The glass containers are also oven-safe and never stain, ensuring that our food always looks as good as it tastes.

Greener Chef Set of 4 Glass Food Storage Containers with Bamboo Lids

Amazon

To buy: $30 at amazon.com

If versatility is what you’re after, look no further than these glass and bamboo containers from Greener Chef. Eco-friendly and durable, the three-piece set is microwave-, freezer-, and even oven-safe, up to 520° Fahrenheit — and yes, I’ve put them to the test. While they close with an airtight seal, these have proven better for home storage than on-the-go snacking. I use these in my pantry to zhush up my pantry with an elegant wooden touch.

Ideatech 18-Pack Reusable Food Storage Bags

Amazon

To buy: $24 at amazon.com

Say goodbye to single-use plastic bags. These reusable food storage bags are perfect for packed lunches and meal prep. They come in three distinct sizes (gallon, sandwich, and snack size) that easily store everything from road trip munchies to knitting materials, pet food, and beyond. The flat-bottomed silicone bags stand up — allowing for easy packing and a clean-looking fridge — and are flexible, space-saving, and multifunctional. Plus, they come in a pack of 18 and are ultra easy to wash, meaning you’ll never have to worry about running low.

Stojo Collapsible Sandwich Box

Amazon

To buy: $20 at amazon.com

Strapped for storage space? This collapsible container easily folds and stacks into any drawer. We love it as an alternative to plastic baggies for sandwiches that’ll maintain their shape until lunchtime. Coming in a host of fun colors (we’re partial to the eucalyptus hue), these pop-up boxes are dishwasher- and microwave-safe and ideal for camping, hikes, picnics, and beyond.

Blue Ginkgo Nesting Silicone Containers

Amazon

To buy: $30 at amazon.com

This three-piece set of nesting containers adds a chic look to our kitchen with a pop of sunny yellow. The silicone set from Blue Ginkgo comes complete with a 6.7 ounce, 10 ounce, and 20-ounce container ideal for kitchen multitaskers like myself. I love how these can pop in the freezer, microwave, oven, and dishwasher without ever getting damaged or dinged. Best of all, they come in six opaque colors to easily disguise day-old items that taste better than they look. I love them for yesterday’s spaghetti sauce or veggie chili.

