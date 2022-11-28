Lifestyle Kitchen 80+ Cyber Monday Kitchen and Home Deals on Amazon That Are So Big, They’ll Make You Do a Double Take Everything is up to 87% off right now. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, News & DealsSanah has written for Food & Wine, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living since 2021. She loves to share the best deals and discover the trendiest products, as well as personally test items at home or in her kitchen. Cyber Monday is officially here, which means it's your last chance to get big-ticket items at a fraction of the price before the holidays fully kick in. Unlike Black Friday, this shopping event is taking place entirely online, so you know the deals at Amazon are going to be good. It also means there will be a lot of items fighting for your attention, but not all deals are worth the buy. That's where our carefully curated list comes in — filled with markdowns on everything you could ever want for your home, kitchen, and beyond up to 87% off. Although there are several retailers participating in Cyber Monday today, it's safe to say some of the best deals will in fact be happening on Amazon. After all, the retailer hosts great discounts year-round, but today? Those prices will be slashed in half and then some. Right now, you can find incredible discounts on popular cookware pieces, speedy appliances, sharp kitchen knives, and home must-haves with prices starting at just $8. Best Overall Cyber Monday Deals Lodge Double Play Reversible Grill and Griddle, $30 (originally $60) Whall Air Fryer Oven, $160 (originally $400) J.A. Henckels Forged Accent Four-Piece Steak Knife Set, $30 (originally $112) Danialli 10-Piece Hostess Serving Utensil Set, $100 (originally $250) Teamson Home Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit, $68 (originally $218) And sure, Black Friday certainly showed up with good deals, but we’re calling it: These Cyber Monday sales are even better. We’re talking discounts on all your favorite pots and pans from Staub, Le Creuset, and Calphalon plus bakeware from Nordic Ware and All-Clad up to 50% off. You’ll also discover sales on appliances from Ninja, De’Longhi, KitchenAid, and Breville up to $200 off. And of course J.A. Henckels knife sets as well as Wüsthof and Victorinox knives are also heavily marked down on Amazon, too. We know — it’s impressive. While anyone can shop these wildly good deals, you might notice some sales are discounted even further for members only. So to get the full shopping experience, consider signing up for a Prime membership, which grants you access to those exclusive deals, plus Prime Video and of course, complimentary two-day shipping. Ready to start shopping? Browse through this hand-selected list of Cyber Monday Amazon deals to get you prepped for the holiday season and every day after that. Remember, now’s the best time to score gifts for loved ones, but you’ve got to treat yourself, too. And with markdowns this good, you’d be remiss to pass them up. Best Cyber Monday Cookware Deals To get dinner on the table, you’re going to need some quality cookware pieces that’ll heat evenly, prevent food sticking, and last a lifetime (at least that’s the goal). If you’re looking for all three features, you simply have to check out cast iron pots and pans from Lodge, Le Creuset, and Staub aka the trifecta. This Le Creuset sauteuse oven has a 3.5-quart capacity and can make everything from hearty stews, saucy dishes, and sourdough bread; yep, it can cook items on the stove and in the oven. And if you love a functional yet decorative cooking piece, consider Staub’s mini artichoke cocotte that’s perfect for dips, salsas, and nuts. And this too can be put in the oven for up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s currently on sale for just $20. If you’re interested in making dessert this festive season, Nordic Ware has a whole holiday bakeware collection set to make your tablescape look that much sweeter. And the deals include this Nordic Ware gingerbread bundt pan and this charms cast bundt pan that makes mini cakelettes, both up to 37% off. Lodge Classic Cast Iron Skillet, $20 (originally $35) Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Sauteuse, $240 (originally $300) All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set, $80 (originally $100) Staub Ceramic Petite Artichoke Cocotte, $20 (originally $35) Nordic Ware Charms Cast Bundt Pan, $36 (originally $58) Farberware 10-Piece Nonstick Bakeware Set, $56 (originally $70) All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set, $400 (originally $600) Staub Ceramic Four-Piece Mixed Baking Dish Set, $100 (originally $130) Calphalon Classic Hard-Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set, $146 (originally $240) Nordic Ware Gingerbread House Bundt Pan, $25 (originally $37) Lenox Holiday Covered Casserole, $20 (originally $30) All-Clad Large Roaster with Rack, $130 (originally $180) Caraway Ceramic Saute Pan, $130 (originally $145) Staub Cast Iron Round Cocotte, $302 (originally $464) Lodge Double Play Reversible Grill and Griddle, $30 (originally $60) Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Roaster, $199 (originally $275) Amazon Best Cyber Monday Appliance Deals Cooking in a pinch? These kitchen appliances will be the best sous chef to get meals on the table quickly and efficiently… all at a good price. You’ll find must-have small kitchen appliances from top brands like Crockpot, Breville, Braun, and more starting at just $30. Air fryers are extremely popular for the holidays because they can roast, toast, and fry in a jiff— and this Ninja air fryer is one you have to have on your radar. Shoppers enlist it for brussels sprouts, chicken wings, salmon, and more. This pick can even dehydrate fruits, making perfect garnishes for your festive drinks. However, for those who prefer some caffeine in lieu of a drink, serve them a piping hot cup via this Keurig coffee maker that’s 47% off. This brews coffee with grounds for a 12-cup carafe and with K-cups for single servings. Lastly, since no holiday season is complete without treats, you’ve got to jump on this KitchenAid stand mixer deal. This mini tilt-head appliance mixes and stirs ingredients with up to 10 powerful speeds, so you don’t have to break a sweat. It also comes with a stainless steel mixing bowl and is available in 10 gorgeous colors. And this classic white one is 21% off. Ninja Air Fryer, $185 with coupon (originally $130) Crockpot 7-Quart Manual Slow Cooker, $34 with coupon (originally $50) Whall Stainless Steel 4-Slice Toaster, $54 with coupon (originally $250) Keurig K-Duo Single Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker, $170 with coupon (originally $190) KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $260 (originally $380) Braun MultiQuick 5 Vario Immersion Hand Blender, $64 (originally $98) Breville The Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro, $336 (originally $500) Instant Pot Duo Plus 8-Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker, $105 (originally $150) Vitamix Explorian Series 310 Classic Blender, $290 (originally $350) Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven, $150 (originally $240) Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker, $67 (originally $100) De’Longhi La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine, $500 (originally $700) Crockpot Lunch Crock Food Warmer, $40 (originally $45) Whall Air Fryer Oven, $160 (originally $400) SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker, $60 (originally $100) Rouuo Meat Thermometer, $14 with Prime (originally $100) Best Cyber Monday Knife Deals No good home cook gets to where they are without a good set of kitchen knives. So if your tool box is lacking sharp and durable blades, it’s time to make a swap. Those looking for a knife that’s versatile enough to chop vegetables or cut thick meat slices, go with a chef’s knife like this one from Mercer while it’s 63% off or consider this three-piece Farberware set that provides a blade for every task — starting at $8. However, if you want the whole enchilada, opt for this J.A. Henckels knife set. You’ll get 15 stainless steel knives, including paring, santoku, and utility knives for $100. It also comes with a stylish wood block to put it on display when not in use. Calphalon Classic Self-Sharpening 12-Piece Cutlery Set, $119 (originally $200) J.A. Henckels Dynamic 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $100 (originally $140) McCook 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $48 (originally $80) Wüsthof Classic 5-Inch Hollow Edge Santoku, $120 (originally $150) Victorinox Fibrox Pro 8-Inch Fillet Knife, $28 (originally $48) Mercer Culinary Genesis 6-Inch Chef’s Knife, $27 (originally $73) Farberware Stainless Steel Chef’s Knife Set, $8 (originally $11) J.A. Henckels Forged Accent Four-Piece Steak Knife Set, $30 (originally $112) Wüsthof Classic 3.5-Inch Fully-Serrated Paring Knife, $75 (originally $95) Cuisinart 12-Piece Ceramic Coated Color Knife Set, $23 (originally $65) Chicago Cutlery Essentials Two-Piece Santoku/Partoku Knife Set, $19 (originally $30) Astercook 15-Piece Chef Knife Block Set, $40 (originally $100) Kuhn Rikon Colori Paring Knife Set, $26 (originally $32) Mosfiata 8-Inch Chef's Knife with Finger Guard and Sharpener Set, $30 (originally $70) Victorinox Fibrox Pro 10-Inch Chef’s Knife, $57 (originally $66) Best Cyber Monday Dining Deals You may have the cooking squared away, but now it’s time to think about what you’ll put your appetizers and dishes on. Not to worry, this list has you covered with sales on silverware, plates, drink glasses and more up to 60% off. This bamboo charcuterie board has all the bells and whistles without the hefty price tag. It has slots for crackers and enough space for cured meats and delectable cheeses to boot. Plus, this pick comes with stylish cheese knives hidden in a drawer beneath the board, so it’s right at your fingertips. And when it’s time to feast, Corelle has your back with these minimalistic meal bowl plates that have a slight curve on the lip to accommodate juicy and saucy dishes for $26. And those in a festive mood can’t go wrong with Lenox’s holiday entertaining collection. This Lenox three-piece place setting bundle and this four-piece stemless wine glass set have some of the steepest discounts you’ll find right now, too. They both have a holly design around the ends along with a gold rim that’s classy and elegant — up to 32% off. Bambusi Bamboo Wood Charcuterie Board Set, $38 with coupon (originally $80) Corelle Stoneware 8.45-Inch Meal Bowls Set, $26 (originally $36) JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses Espresso Mug Set, $15 (originally $24) Mixology and Craft Store 10-Piece Mixology Bartender Kit, $48 with coupon (originally $90) Lenox Holiday Three-Piece Place Setting, $77 (originally $100) CM Accessories Two-Tiered Tray Stand, $26 (originally $38) Danialli 10-Piece Hostess Serving Utensil Set, $100 (originally $250) Rabbit Original Corkscrew, $40 (originally $55) Sweese White Curved Porcelain Plate Set, $41 (originally $60) Berglander 20-Piece Gold-Plated Flatware Set, $26 (originally $37) Lenox Holiday Four-Piece Stemless Wine Glasses, $34 (originally $50) Mikasa Harmony 65-Piece Flatware Set, $151 (originally $300) Elite Gourmet 7.5-Quart Triple Buffet Server, $43 with coupon (originally $70) Spode Christmas Tree Sculpted Octagonal Platter, $40 (originally $84) Mikasa Napoli Glass Pitcher, $29 (originally $40) Kate Spade Charlotte Street North 4-Piece Set, $40 (originally $85) Best Cyber Monday Home and Technology Deals This Cyber Monday, there are definitely deals that go beyond your kitchen on Amazon with items guaranteed to make life easier and more fun. One of those major deals? iRobot robot vacuums that do the hard work for you, like this Roomba j7 option. It can clean your entire home with a push of a button on the device or on your phone. And this smart Fire TV will make watching movies, TV shows, and football games easier now that all your favorite streaming apps are in one place. It’s $220 off right now. You’ll also find smart home gadgets for your place like this Google Nest Thermostat, this Ring Video Doorbell, and this Echo Smart Home Hub up to 50% off. But those on the hunt for furniture pieces that are usually pretty expensive, you’ll be happy to discover Ashley furniture dining sets, swanky gold bar carts, and comfy armchairs are up to 69% off right now. Yes, it’s deals galore! Amazon Fire TV Stick Streaming Device, $20 (originally $40) iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum, $349 (originally $600) Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum Cleaner, $150 (originally $237) Signature Design by Ashley Skempton Dining Set, $689 (originally $940) Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Symphony Pillow, $63 (originally $119) Apple AirPods Pro, $200 (originally $250) Ring Video Doorbell, $60 (originally $100) Teamson Home Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit, $68 (originally $218) FirsTime & Co. Gold Odessa Bar Cart, $97 (originally $225) Google Nest Thermostat, $88 (originally $130) Amazon Echo Smart Home Hub, $50 (originally $100) Homestyles Nantucket Kitchen Pantry, $468 (originally $880) Armen Living Summer Dining Chair, $90 (originally $237) Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $300 (originally $520) Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier, $32 with coupon (originally $80) Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $100 (originally $170) Lifestyle Solutions Harrington Armchair, $145 (originally $460) Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Organizer Tray, $13 (originally $22) Casper Essential Pillow, $32 (originally $45) Shop More Cyber Monday Deals: The 20 Best Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Secret Outlet—Up to 65% Off Caraway’s Once-a-Year Sale Is Offering Up to 20% Off—and Its Internet-Famous Cookware Is Included These Fun and Clever Gifts for Home Cooks Are All Under $50 During Amazon’s Massive Black Friday Sale Was this page helpful? 