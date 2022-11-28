80+ Cyber Monday Kitchen and Home Deals on Amazon That Are So Big, They’ll Make You Do a Double Take

Cyber Monday is officially here, which means it’s your last chance to get big-ticket items at a fraction of the price before the holidays fully kick in. Unlike Black Friday, this shopping event is taking place entirely online, so you know the deals at Amazon are going to be good. It also means there will be a lot of items fighting for your attention, but not all deals are worth the buy. That’s where our carefully curated list comes in — filled with markdowns on everything you could ever want for your home, kitchen, and beyond up to 87% off.

Although there are several retailers participating in Cyber Monday today, it’s safe to say some of the best deals will in fact be happening on Amazon. After all, the retailer hosts great discounts year-round, but today? Those prices will be slashed in half and then some. Right now, you can find incredible discounts on popular cookware pieces, speedy appliances, sharp kitchen knives, and home must-haves with prices starting at just $8.

Best Overall Cyber Monday Deals

And sure, Black Friday certainly showed up with good deals, but we’re calling it: These Cyber Monday sales are even better. We’re talking discounts on all your favorite pots and pans from Staub, Le Creuset, and Calphalon plus bakeware from Nordic Ware and All-Clad up to 50% off. You’ll also discover sales on appliances from Ninja, De’Longhi, KitchenAid, and Breville up to $200 off. And of course J.A. Henckels knife sets as well as Wüsthof and Victorinox knives are also heavily marked down on Amazon, too. We know — it’s impressive.

While anyone can shop these wildly good deals, you might notice some sales are discounted even further for members only. So to get the full shopping experience, consider signing up for a Prime membership, which grants you access to those exclusive deals, plus Prime Video and of course, complimentary two-day shipping.

Ready to start shopping? Browse through this hand-selected list of Cyber Monday Amazon deals to get you prepped for the holiday season and every day after that. Remember, now’s the best time to score gifts for loved ones, but you’ve got to treat yourself, too. And with markdowns this good, you’d be remiss to pass them up.

Best Cyber Monday Cookware Deals

To get dinner on the table, you’re going to need some quality cookware pieces that’ll heat evenly, prevent food sticking, and last a lifetime (at least that’s the goal). If you’re looking for all three features, you simply have to check out cast iron pots and pans from Lodge, Le Creuset, and Staub aka the trifecta.

This Le Creuset sauteuse oven has a 3.5-quart capacity and can make everything from hearty stews, saucy dishes, and sourdough bread; yep, it can cook items on the stove and in the oven. And if you love a functional yet decorative cooking piece, consider Staub’s mini artichoke cocotte that’s perfect for dips, salsas, and nuts. And this too can be put in the oven for up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s currently on sale for just $20.

If you’re interested in making dessert this festive season, Nordic Ware has a whole holiday bakeware collection set to make your tablescape look that much sweeter. And the deals include this Nordic Ware gingerbread bundt pan and this charms cast bundt pan that makes mini cakelettes, both up to 37% off.

Amazon

Best Cyber Monday Appliance Deals

Cooking in a pinch? These kitchen appliances will be the best sous chef to get meals on the table quickly and efficiently… all at a good price. You’ll find must-have small kitchen appliances from top brands like Crockpot, Breville, Braun, and more starting at just $30.

Air fryers are extremely popular for the holidays because they can roast, toast, and fry in a jiff— and this Ninja air fryer is one you have to have on your radar. Shoppers enlist it for brussels sprouts, chicken wings, salmon, and more. This pick can even dehydrate fruits, making perfect garnishes for your festive drinks. However, for those who prefer some caffeine in lieu of a drink, serve them a piping hot cup via this Keurig coffee maker that’s 47% off. This brews coffee with grounds for a 12-cup carafe and with K-cups for single servings.

Lastly, since no holiday season is complete without treats, you’ve got to jump on this KitchenAid stand mixer deal. This mini tilt-head appliance mixes and stirs ingredients with up to 10 powerful speeds, so you don’t have to break a sweat. It also comes with a stainless steel mixing bowl and is available in 10 gorgeous colors. And this classic white one is 21% off.

Best Cyber Monday Knife Deals

No good home cook gets to where they are without a good set of kitchen knives. So if your tool box is lacking sharp and durable blades, it’s time to make a swap. Those looking for a knife that’s versatile enough to chop vegetables or cut thick meat slices, go with a chef’s knife like this one from Mercer while it’s 63% off or consider this three-piece Farberware set that provides a blade for every task — starting at $8.

However, if you want the whole enchilada, opt for this J.A. Henckels knife set. You’ll get 15 stainless steel knives, including paring, santoku, and utility knives for $100. It also comes with a stylish wood block to put it on display when not in use.

Best Cyber Monday Dining Deals

You may have the cooking squared away, but now it’s time to think about what you’ll put your appetizers and dishes on. Not to worry, this list has you covered with sales on silverware, plates, drink glasses and more up to 60% off.

This bamboo charcuterie board has all the bells and whistles without the hefty price tag. It has slots for crackers and enough space for cured meats and delectable cheeses to boot. Plus, this pick comes with stylish cheese knives hidden in a drawer beneath the board, so it’s right at your fingertips. And when it’s time to feast, Corelle has your back with these minimalistic meal bowl plates that have a slight curve on the lip to accommodate juicy and saucy dishes for $26.

And those in a festive mood can’t go wrong with Lenox’s holiday entertaining collection. This Lenox three-piece place setting bundle and this four-piece stemless wine glass set have some of the steepest discounts you’ll find right now, too. They both have a holly design around the ends along with a gold rim that’s classy and elegant — up to 32% off.

Best Cyber Monday Home and Technology Deals

This Cyber Monday, there are definitely deals that go beyond your kitchen on Amazon with items guaranteed to make life easier and more fun.

One of those major deals? iRobot robot vacuums that do the hard work for you, like this Roomba j7 option. It can clean your entire home with a push of a button on the device or on your phone. And this smart Fire TV will make watching movies, TV shows, and football games easier now that all your favorite streaming apps are in one place. It’s $220 off right now.

You’ll also find smart home gadgets for your place like this Google Nest Thermostat, this Ring Video Doorbell, and this Echo Smart Home Hub up to 50% off. But those on the hunt for furniture pieces that are usually pretty expensive, you’ll be happy to discover Ashley furniture dining sets, swanky gold bar carts, and comfy armchairs are up to 69% off right now. Yes, it’s deals galore!