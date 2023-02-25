Don’t Wait: These 6 Top-Rated Air Fryers Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon Right Now

Grab big names like Philips, Cuisinart, and more.

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Published on February 25, 2023

Air fryer Roundup (Philips, Instant, etc.) Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Here’s the thing about air fryers: They do so much more than air fry. Many are perfect for baking, roasting, broiling, steaming, pressure cooking, some even have a rotisserie feature. In short, they should  really be called multi-cookers, as their prowess extends beyond just frying foods with air.

If you’ve been on the fence about grabbing one, now’s the time to do it. Right now, Amazon is discounting top models from great brands like Cuisinart, Philips, Ninja, and more. To help you out, we’ve rounded up six of our favorites. Keep scrolling to shop them now. 

The Best Air Fryer Deals Happening Now

Ninja 14-in-1 8-Quart Pressure Cooker

Ninja OL701 Foodi 14-in-1 SMART XL 8 Qt. Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid

Amazon

To buy: $280 (originally $350) at amazon.com

Not only is the Ninja Foodi 8-Quart an air fryer, it’s also a pressure cooker. If you’re looking for an all-in-one appliance this is it, as this model can steam, bake, roast, fry, broil, and more. It may just replace every other appliance you own.


Philips Essential Airfryer

Philips Essential Digital Airfryer-Compact with Rapid Air Technology

Amazon

To buy: $117 (originally $180) at amazon.com

Complete with seven different presets so you can push a button and forget about dinner, this Philips air fryer is a favorite for a reason. It’s great for cooking up to four portions of food to deliciously crispy results every time.

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Cuisinart TOA-65 Digital AirFryer Toaster Oven

Amazon

To buy: $253 (originally $300) at amazon.com

This Cuisinart air fryer is the toaster oven air fryer your kitchen has been missing. It can hold up to six bagel halves at once, or a four 4-pound chicken, according to the brand, and can perform every function a toaster oven and an air fryer can (plus the unique option of dehydrating). If you’re a serious home cook skeptical of air fryers, grab this option while it’s on sale.


Whall 12-Quart Air Fryer Convection Oven

Air Fryer Oven,Whall 12QT 12-in-1 Air Fryer Convection

Amazon

To buy: $120 (originally $400) at amazon.com

Not only is this air fryer from Whall 70% off right now, but it even has a rotisserie function. That’s right, you can spit-roast an entire chicken in this thing, as well as air fry, roast, bake, the works. Its 12-quart capacity is huge, but if you have the counter space for it, hey, might as well.


Cosori 5-Quart Air Fryer

COSORI Air Fryer, 5 QT, 9-in-1 Airfryer Compact Oilless Small Oven, Dishwasher-Safe

Amazon

To buy: $80 (originally $100) at amazon.com

This is one of the smallest air fryers on this list, with only a 5-quart capacity. But even though it’s little, it packs a punch. It has over 11,500 perfect ratings at Amazon, with shoppers writing how much they recommend it if you’re cooking for one to two people thanks to its sleek design, and how easy it is to use.


Gowise 5.8-Quart Air Fryer

GoWISE USA 5.48 Liter 8-in-1 Air Fryer

Wayfair

To buy: $69 (originally $120) at amazon.com

At almost 45% off, this 5.8-quart air fryer from Gowise is a steal. It has a sleek LED display to make choosing between its eight different functions simple, and you can even change the heat and the time during a cook cycle thanks to its start/stop function. But if you’re just getting started on your air fryer journey, here’s the kicker: This one comes with a recipe book filled with 50 recipes specifically designed for this fryer. It doesn’t get much better than that.

