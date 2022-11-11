The 6 Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Since the rise in popularity of versatile and convenient appliances, it seems like new models are coming onto the market every day. With so many choices, it can be hard to know which are the best. We put the fan favorites through side-by-side testing — toasting bread, making chocolate chip cookies, and preparing frozen fries. Our favorite, the Instant Pot Omni Plus Air Fryer Toaster Oven , outperformed the others (and even has a rotisserie feature). That said, we loved others for various reasons, so read on to find out which made our list.

Air fryers have become one of the most ubiquitous kitchen appliances in the past few years. Before the air fryer , toaster ovens were the common convection-style appliance. Now, combination air fryer toaster ovens feature the best of both worlds; there’s almost nothing they can’t take on. Crispy fries, perfectly reheated pizza — even fried chicken is possible in one of these appliances.

Best Overall: Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer Toaster Oven 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Crate & Barrel Pros: This model is easy to use and performs exceptionally well, and we love the extra add-ons. Cons: The larger size can make it harder to store. This model is the full package with its user-friendly specs and endless coveted features. Every part of the design increases its functionality, from the easy-to-read controls and the additional attachments to its dishwasher-safe elements. It comes with a rotisserie lift and spit, air fryer basket, oven rack, and enamel baking sheet. Our testers appreciated its consistent cooking, and they noted the bread came out evenly toasted, the cookies baked all the way through, and the fries crispy. “The performance, in my opinion, was great,” said one tester. “The temperature was accurate, and the toasting feature was spot on. The baking is awesome when following instructions and the air fryer operated great.” We couldn’t really find any negatives with this model, but it is on the larger side, so it may be difficult to fit into cabinets or other storage areas. Price at time of publish: $250 Dimensions: 16.5 x 13 x 14 inches

Functions: Air fry, bake, broil, toast, dehydrate, rotisserie, reheat, toast, warm, and convection

Best Value: Hamilton Beach Sure-Crisp Air Fry Toaster Oven Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This oven works well as an air fryer and broiler, is very easy to clean, and comes at a great price. Cons: The analog controls are sometimes confusing and challenging to use. For an air fryer that can do more than the standard model for a pair-down price, this pick from Hamilton Beach is for you. During our tests, this oven performed exceptionally well on our air fry and broil tests, and our testers noted that it got very hot very quickly. That said, they had some trouble navigating the controls. Since the dials are analog, it can be hard to tell exactly what you’re setting the knob to. In addition, the print on the panel is small, which could be challenging to read for some. When it came time to clean up, a quick wipe down with a soapy rag followed by a dry wipe was all it took. The convenient crumb tray keeps debris from littering the interior, so all you have to do is dump it out. Price at time of publish: $90

Dimensions: 14.17 x 17.68 x 9.02 inches

Functions: Bake, broil, toast, and air fry

Best Splurge: Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer 4.7 View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Pros: This oven has many helpful features and added accessories. Cons: We noticed some uneven cooking when the oven was full. Not only are there 11 specialized settings in our splurge pick, but there’s also a “frozen foods” button that auto-adjusts the time and temperature to account for the drop in temperature. Plus, this oven has tons of extra accessories like a pizza pan, pizza stone, and a specialty broiling pan. During our toast test, we fit six slices into the oven, and while we noticed the ones in the middle were toasted perfectly, the slices on the ends didn’t get toasty enough to be considered consistent. When we toasted just one slice, though, our testers said, “The bread toasted lovely and very evenly. It was golden in color on both sides.” Our testers also loved that the front window has a diagram that tells you which rack to cook certain foods on. Price at time of publish: $350 Dimensions: 18.5 x 15.75 x 11 inches

Functions: Toast, bagel, bake, roast, broil, pizza, cookies, reheat, warm, air fry, and slow cook

Best for Beginners: Calphalon Performance Air Fry Convection Oven 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Pros: This oven has consistent and even heat, along with easy-to-understand instructions that make it simple to use. Cons: We noticed this oven struggled with maintaining a precise temperature. This large-capacity option from favorite brand Calphalon is an excellent stepping stone for those looking to add an air fryer toaster oven to their small appliance lineup. Our testers loved the easy-to-use control panel on this model: The display is clear and shows the time and temperature settings with no ambiguity. In our toast tests, we noticed the upper and lower heating led to even toasting on both sides. During the cookie test, we found the heat was even and consistent across the entirety of the oven; there were no hot or cold spots. It can fit a 12-inch pizza and has an easy-to-clean interior and removable crumb tray, making cleanup fast and efficient. Unfortunately, while we monitored the temperature readout in the settings, we noticed it was as much as 70 degrees off at some points. Price at time of publish: $270 Dimensions: 18.7 x 15.8 x 11.6 inches

Functions: Air fry, bake, toast, broil, roast, bagel, dehydrate, pizza, reheat, keep warm, and defrost

Best Compact: Ninja SP101 Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven 4.2 Ninja View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros: We loved this oven for its powerful heating and convenient flip-away design. Cons: The exterior of this oven gets extremely hot. It may not be suitable for a house with children. One of the best features of this compact oven is its unique ability to flip up and away, giving you a family-sized oven without taking up a family-sized amount of counter space. The oven rotates up and sits on its smallest edge, reducing its footprint by 50 percent. When it came to testing, our testers were impressed with how powerful this oven is. The heating element speeds up the cook times and makes for a highly effective broiler. We love that the tray is removable for easy crumb pickup and has an accessible back panel when it’s time to give it a deeper clean.



The downside of such a powerful oven is that the glass on the exterior gets extremely hot. Our testers warned that "the home cook should exercise a lot of caution, especially if they have children in the house."

Price at time of publish: $240 Dimensions: 16 x 16.7 x 13 inches

Functions: Air fry, toast, bake, roast, pizza, cookies, broil, bagel, reheat, warm, proof, slow cook, and dehydrate