These days, there’s a handy accessory for any air fryer user. For the cleaning adverse and scrub phobic, try silicone or paper liners to avoid cleaning your air fryer each time. For the sensitive-handed or those with children, tongs or plate grippers take the danger out of air frying. And if you turn to your air fryer frequently, you’ll want to invest in products like crisper trays, loaf pans, or even a grill pan. Ready to get air frying? We selected our favorites, below.

Air Fryers may be the appliance of the decade. They’ve been so ubiquitous that not only are the appliances explosively popular, but specialized accessories and even cookbooks are becoming more common daily. Sure, you could just use your air fryer as-is, but some ultra-convenient products make air frying even easier.

GOAUS Air Fryer 100 Pcs Round Paper Liners Amazon View On Amazon Pros: These liners make cleaning up easy and are grease-proof. Cons: Since these are paper, they can burn in the air fryer if not appropriately handled. We love these paper liners because they make cleanup pretty much non-existent. A quick wipe-down is the maximum you’ll need with these liners — just lift it out and toss it in the trash when done. Rex Freiberger, CEO of Gadget Review, always recommends paper or parchment liners. Air fryer liners are a great accessory to have,” he says. “Like parchment paper on baking sheets, air fryer liners are designed to significantly minimize — or completely eliminate — the need for cleaning up after making your food.” A thin coating on the paper makes them greaseproof, so it won't soak through even if you’re cooking something oily. Unfortunately, these liners are still paper that goes in an oven, so some limitations exist. It’s crucial never to preheat your air fryer with the paper inside or put too little food in the liner with nothing to weigh it down or too much surface area exposed so they burn. Price at time of publish: $17

EaZy MealZ Crisping Basket & Tray Set Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This crisper tray set is versatile and fits most air fryers and toaster ovens. Cons: This crisper tray can be difficult to clean properly. This crisper basket set is the most versatile air fryer accessory you can buy. It has three pieces; a drip tray, a mesh crisping tray, and a rack, so almost everything can be cooked on it. The rack is perfect for things like bacon or hot dogs, while the crisping tray is excellent for anything that you want an even crispier texture on, like fried chicken or fries. You can use all three pieces together or individually for various tasks. We also loved the size and shape; it fits most air fryers and can easily slide into air fryer toaster ovens or other convection ovens. You can even put it in a conventional oven. Unfortunately, the many bends in the wire and mesh make this crisper tray set hard to clean. Price at time of publish: $28

SOLEADER Plate Gripper Amazon View On Amazon Pros: We liked that these grippers can be used at nearly any angle and for many different tasks. Cons: We wish they had rubber on both sides for a more secure grip. One of the best things about air fryers is that they get hot, which is great for ultra-crunchy food but unsuitable for lifting the basket or grate out of the fryer. So, we reach for these SOLEADER Plate Grippers. They clamp onto any surface with a rubber grip that eliminates any chance of slippage. Only one side has the grippy rubber, so getting a good, secure grip can be difficult, especially when you first start using them. That said, we love that they can be used at almost any angle and grab even the smallest ledge. Plus, they’re great for other tasks besides air frying, like taking dishes from the oven or microwave. Price at time of publish: $15 The 6 Best Small Air Fryers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Eco Moda 12 piece 8 inch XL Air Fryer Accessories Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This set is comprehensive for the price, and we loved that the pieces fit most air fryers. Cons: We wished the silicone was thicker. This set has it all and then some and is ideal for a new air fryer user who wants to dip their toe in all the appliance has to offer. This set includes a cake pan, cupcake pan, pizza pan, waffle mold, four metal racks, silicone mitts, tongs, silicone brush, disposable liners, and a recipe guide. This set is all about versatility; it has all types of varied components and fits a wide variety of air fryers. The silicone is a bit thinner than we would like, but you probably won’t need to buy any other accessories with this comprehensive set, and it’s a bargain at only $33. Price at the time of publish: $33

FOXMM Air Fryer Silicone Liners Amazon View On Amazon Pros: We love the grooves for extra crisping and the handles for easy lifting on these liners. Cons: The grooves do make these liners somewhat tricky to clean. The ribbed and textured base of these silicone inserts is unique. It allows the food to be raised ever so slightly so the air can get underneath and actually crisp the whole surface, which is usually sacrificed with liners. The downside of the grooves is that it makes them difficult to clean. However, the handles on the side make it easy to lift out without risking burning your hands, especially since these can be used up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit. Price at the time of publish: $15 The 7 Best Air Fryers of 2023, According to Our Tests

Air Fryer Cookbook: 600 Effortless Air Fryer Recipes for Beginners and Advanced Users Amazon View On Amazon Pros: We loved this book's variety of recipes and helpful reference information. Cons: This book doesn’t include pictures, making knowing what things should look like challenging. Sure, air fryers are great for quickly cooking up a few chicken nuggets for lunch, but this appliance can do so much more. We love this cookbook because it not only has many main dishes, but veggie sides, snacks, and desserts. The beginning of the book serves as a reference guide with helpful info and tips on how to use your air fryer and easy shortcuts best to level up pre-made items like frozen fries. We were disappointed that there are no pictures in this book as those can help show what the finished product or each step should look like. Price at the time of publish: $12

Infraovens Non-stick Air Fryer Grill Pan Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This grill pan works well because of its unique perforations and raised feet. Cons: The feet are stainless steel, which can scratch the nonstick coating. With the right tools, you can get that perfect grilled exterior with your air fryer. No expensive, cumbersome outdoor grill or smokey indoor model that’s just another appliance to store — just your regular air fryer and this Infraovens grill pan. Take it from grilling expert Shawn Hill of The Grilling Dad, a blog dedicated to fun, family grilling. He says, “I highly recommend [an] air fryer grill pan. A grill pan adds versatility to your cooking, allowing you to achieve the perfect sear and grill marks on your food while still using minimal oil.” We loved this pan's nonstick coating and unique perforations, making it easy for food to be flipped while allowing maximum airflow to the underside. The raised feet allow grease to drip away while the grates stay hot, mimicking an outdoor grill. Though the feet aren’t coated in the nonstick coating, stainless steel could potentially scratch the nonstick inside of your air fryer when moving it around. Price at the time of publish: $14 The 6 Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Williams Sonoma Air Fryer Silicone Loaf Pans: Set of 2 Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: They have a durable material and are a good value for two pans. Cons: These are much smaller than a standard loaf pan. When you think of perfectly moist, warm banana bread or hearty meatloaf, you might not immediately think of cooking them in an air fryer. But with Williams Sonoma's genius silicone loaf pans, the options are endless. We love this set for its two molds, perfect for large or double-basket air fryers, especially if you like to split batches. It is worth noting that they are smaller than regular loaf pans, so while it’s convenient to use both simultaneously, your creations won’t feed as many people. That said, the silicone material is also incredibly durable; we love the high heat resistance, so they can be easily tossed in the dishwasher. Price at the time of publish: $14

Swissmar Borner V-Slicer Hand-Held Mandoline 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros: This model has the best built-in safety measures and provides the easiest slicing. Cons: The attachments for this slicer don’t feel very durable or well-made. The combo of a mandoline and an air fryer means that dinner can be on the table in half the time. A mandoline streamlines cutting and chopping, making prep take a fraction of the time. This mandoline is perfect for slicing uniform veggies that cook quickly and consistently in your air fryer. We love this model because of its V-shaped blade, which makes it easier and safer to use since you don’t have to force the food across the blade and risk slipping. Speaking of safety, this model comes with a handy guard that is a must. Not only does it prevent cuts, but it also allows you to go much faster. Unfortunately, we were disappointed at the quality of the accessories — they’re made of thin plastic and can feel flimsy. Price at the time of publish: $57