Berlin Travel Guide
F&W features incredible Berlin restaurants, local tips from art world insiders, cool hotels and highlights from the city's club scene. Plus: tasty German recipes.
Michelberger Hotel
The Michelberger’s courtyard doubles as a concert venue and rooms have movie projectors and mini libraries. michelbergerhotel.comPlus: Best Cheap Cities to Visit
Berlin’s Best Bakeries & Coffee Shops
Two decades ago American expat Cynthia Barcomi was the first in Berlin to start roasting her own coffee beans on site. Plus: delicious cakes and perfect pretzels.
Berlin for Art Lovers
Art world insiders Stephan Landwehr and Boris Radczun reveal a few of their favorite Berlin restaurants and galleries, like Schinkel Pavillon, which hosts experimental exhibitions.