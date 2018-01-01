Berlin Travel Guide

Berlin Travel Guide

Berlin Travel Guide

F&W features incredible Berlin restaurants, local tips from art world insiders, cool hotels and highlights from the city's club scene. Plus: tasty German recipes.

Top Picks

Berlin Restaurants

See All Restaurants

Top Hotel

Berlin Travel Pick: Michelberger Hotel

Michelberger Hotel

The Michelberger’s courtyard doubles as a concert venue and rooms have movie projectors and mini libraries. michelbergerhotel.com

Plus: Best Cheap Cities to Visit
Berlin's Pauly Saal

Editor’s Pick

  Pauly Saal: One of Berlin’s most glamorous new restaurants recalls a classic bistro that might have existed in the 1920s.
Berlin’s Best Bakeries & Coffee Shops
Expert Guide

Berlin’s Best Bakeries & Coffee Shops

Two decades ago American expat Cynthia Barcomi was the first in Berlin to start roasting her own coffee beans on site. Plus: delicious cakes and perfect pretzels.

 
Berlin for Art Lovers
F&W Best List

Berlin for Art Lovers

Art world insiders Stephan Landwehr and Boris Radczun reveal a few of their favorite Berlin restaurants and galleries, like Schinkel Pavillon, which hosts experimental exhibitions.

 

German Recipes

  • German-Style Pretzels

    These chewy pretzels from chef Hans Röckenwagner develop a shiny, professional-looking crust as they bake.

    Read More
    German-Style Pretzels

  • Panko-Coated Chicken Schnitzel

    Thomas Keller uses panko bread crumbs to give chicken a crunchy crust. “Pounding chicken breasts to a uniform thickness cuts down on cooking time,” he says.

    Read More
    Panko-Coated Chicken Schnitzel

  • Sautéed German Sausages with Bacon and Apple Sauerkraut

    In Germany’s Pfalz region, cooks braise sauerkraut with onions, apples and a little of the region’s Riesling wine, creating an addictive accompaniment for juicy bratwurst.

    Read More
    Sautéed German Sausages with Bacon and Apple Sauerkraut

  • Fresh Cheese Spaetzle

    F&W’s Grace Parisi has had to perfect her spaetzle-making skills to prevent her German au pair from becoming homesick.

    Read More
    Fresh Cheese Spaetzle

  • Linzer Torte

    Heike Castronovo, a talented home baker, created Prime Meats’ outstanding jam tart with cocoa-flavored pastry. “If she entered it in a country fair in her hometown in Germany, she’d win a blue ribbon,” says Frank Falcinelli.

    Read More
    Linzer Torte

  • More German Recipes

    Sauerkraut simmered with vegetables, apple, and juniper berries is a perfect match for bacon and chicken thighs. The robust combination of flavors makes this a great hearty winter dish.

    Read More
    More German Recipes
 

Related Articles

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up