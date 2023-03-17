Ben & Jerry's Is Bringing Back Free Cone Day After a 4-Year Hiatus

It's official: Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day is making a comeback after a four-year hiatus.

On Thursday, the ice cream company announced it's bringing back the free scoop event on April 3, 2023. And once again, guests can choose whichever flavor they like.

Free Cone Day is a big deal for the Vermont-based ice cream shop, which hosted the celebratory day for some four decades. However, Free Cone Day was forced to take a break over the pandemic.

In case you're wondering how it all started, in the spring of 1979, co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield kickstarted Free Cone Day to honor their first year in business. After surviving a brutal winter that year, the founders wanted a way to thank their loyal customers, and tradition just kept going. And, the company says, this year will be its most epic yet.

"The company is setting its scooping sights on an all-new, all-time goal to make this Free Cone Day the biggest and best ever with a goal to serve well over a million Fairtrade scoops globally," the company shared in a statement.

Ben & Jerry's also plans to give back on Free Scoop Day. According to the statement, several scoop shops are also partnering with local nonprofits in their communities to raise both funds and awareness on the big day.

And here's a pro tip: Ben & Jerry's allows fans to get as many free scoops as they want at the event. There is no need to make up any quirky disguises. Just make sure to share the joy with your favorite people. As the company states, "Mark your calendars and plan to bring your friends, family, and loved ones to help celebrate this monumental occasion." Find out where Free Cone Day takes place in your community at benjerry.com.

