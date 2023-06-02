Over 9,000 Amazon Shoppers Swear by This On-Sale Griddle That's ‘Almost Too Nonstick'

A homemade breakfast is the perfect way to start the morning. And one that consists of eggs, bacon or sausage, and pancakes is the ultimate in my book. But making one requires several pans, and the cleanup can be quite an undertaking.

Believe it or not, there is an easy answer to eliminating that mess, and only one kitchen appliance is needed: An electric nonstick griddle. You can cook the entire breakfast on one, and there’s only one item to wash. If you’re looking for an electric griddle, scoop up this one that shoppers say is “almost too nonstick” while it’s 25% off at Amazon.

Amazon

To buy: Bella Electric Griddle, $26 (originally $35) at amazon.com

This electric griddle by Bella has a cooking surface measuring 10.5- by 20-inches providing ample enough space for ten eggs or six pancakes, according to the brand. This griddle is made of copper titanium with a ceramic nonstick coating and heats up quickly. All you have to do to use it is turn the dial on the temperature probe to get it heating up and ready to cook. The lip on the edge of the griddle makes flipping pancakes or eggs a breeze, while the two handles stay cool, so you can touch them and move the griddle around without using a potholder or oven mitt.

Don’t limit this handy accessory to just breakfast though. It is great for making grilled cheese sandwiches, burgers, quesadillas, and more. Cleaning the griddle is effortless, too. Remove the temperature probe, slide out the removable drip tray (which is dishwasher-safe by the way), and wash it in the sink in warm, soapy water.

This griddle has earned nearly 10,000 perfect five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, who revel in the ease food slides off, and how much fits on it at once. “It’s almost too nonstick,” writes one shopper, as the first time she cooked eggs, they slid around very easily, and added that “the heat distribution is exceptional,” and that it is “very easy to clean.”

Another reviewer wrote, “Making pancakes takes a fraction of the time now.” Besides making breakfast, they use the griddle for warming up tortillas and other foods, including slices of pizza. They also make up large batches of pancakes and freeze them to be eaten later.

Electric griddles save time, and churn out breakfast and other meals quickly. This tool is essential and right now, you can grab a great option for only $26 at Amazon.

At the time of publishing the price was $26.

