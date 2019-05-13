Yuengling Is the Latest Brewery to Plan a Beer-Themed Hotel

Growing up in the Philadelphia area, I saw the regional love for Yuengling beer firsthand. The Pottsville, Pennsylvania-based brand is such a part of local culture that simply ordering a “lager” means you end up with a bottle of Yuengling in your hand. As craft beer has exploded in the decades since, it’s up for debate whether Yuengling is as important as it used to be — but the brand apparently thinks it still has enough cachet to lure in overnight guests down in Florida: Yeungling is planning on building a beer-themed hotel near its Tampa brewery.

karenfoleyphotography/Getty Images

The news quietly broke earlier this month when the Tampa Bay-based urban development advocacy group URBN wrote on Facebook, “Yuengling Beer Company is moving forward with a large mixed-use development at 11111 North 30th Street just south of USF next to its main brewery. The project includes 200 hotel rooms, a microbrewery, a beer garden, a tasting room, 12,700 square feet of restaurant space, a Yuengling museum, and 5,900 square feet of conference space.” Some visual plans for the project were also included.

Though the brewer itself has been a bit more tight-lipped, Wendy Yuengling — one of four Yuengling sisters who now runs the business — released a statement according to Tampa’s WTSP that said, “As consumer interest in locally crafted beer continues to grow, we are always looking for ways to engage our loyal fans and re-envision the Yuengling experience in Tampa. This new development will not only offer visitors an enhanced brewery hospitality experience but will also increase our presence in the local community.” Philly Voice reports that the brewery, which also has locations, including its original one, in Pennsylvania, put an end to tours at its Tampa facility on April 17 as they “are planning for a major project to improve [it].” However, Yeungling also told WTSP that, at this point, they are only in the early stages of zoning.

Beer-themed hotels have become increasingly common across the country — from the Dogfish Inn in Delaware to McMenamins hotels in Oregon and Washington and plenty of places in between. But will visitors to Florida really want to crash at a hotel based on a brewery that’s best known as a staple at dive bars more than 1,000 miles away? At the very least, there’ll always be Philadelphia Phillies Spring Training.