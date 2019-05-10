Whole Foods Wants to Be Your Home for American Craft Beer Week

Whole Foods might be known as a go-to grocery store for grabbing items like organic produce and natural dish shop (plus maybe an Amazon Echo). But next week — May 13 to 19 — is American Craft Beer Week, and Whole Foods wants you to remember that many of their locations offer damn good craft beer selections as well.

Specifically, Whole Foods is highlighting nine craft breweries that shoppers should be able to find locally, regionally, and/or nationally next week. For instance, in Brooklyn, IPA fans can keep an eye out for beer from nearby Other Half. In the Midwest, Whole Foods suggests looking for brews from Minnesota’s Bent Paddle. On the West Coast, the grocer promises to have at least limited quantities of famed beers from California’s Russian River like Pliny the Elder, Blind Pig, Happy Hops IPA and all of their sours. If that’s not enough to keep the region happy, Whole Foods will also be boasting brews from California’s Brouwerij West in the area. Finally, many Whole Foods shoppers west of the Mississippi should also be able to score beer from the Texas sour specialist Jester King.

Meanwhile, nationally, Whole Foods says to plan on seeing beers from Kentucky’s Against the Grain, Colorado’s New Belgium, and California’s Sierra Nevada and Lagunitas (which is technically owned by Heineken, but we’ll let Whole Foods slide).

“Whole Foods Market carries many beers from these great breweries, including both flagship and rotating brews,” Cristian Glade, assistant category merchant for Whole Foods Market, told me via email. “Historically, Whole Foods Market has championed hyper local brands and elevated those looking to grow with placement in our craft-centric beer cases, providing opportunity for them to flourish. Over the years our beer specialists and regional buyers have developed many relationships in the beer community and there are many wonderful stories within the regions that could be shared.”

Of course, as beer lovers know, sometimes coveted brews go to the early worms. But Whole Foods promises they’ll try to have you covered next week (and every week) regardless. “While we can’t guarantee these specific beers will be available, we do offer a variety of rotating local craft beers on draft at our taproom locations that will vary by store,” Glade added. Sounds like a good reason to grab some natural dish shop!