Wawa to Release Its First Official Beer 

Two things Philadelphia has going for it: The city was an early adopter of the craft beer movement and has long been an epicenter for great brews. Also, the area is home to one of the most beloved convenience store chains in the country, Wawa. Now, for the first time ever, those two things are about to come together in one beautiful canned package.

Wawa has announced that the Media, Pennsylvania-based chain has partnered up with the Aston-based 2SP Brewing Company to create Winter Reserve Coffee Stout, an oatmeal stout steeped with Wawa's new limited-edition Winter Blend coffee. The resulting beer is billed as having flavors of "sweet clove, dark chocolate and graham crackers." And the packaging is classic Wawa featuring a simple mustard and white label that prominently features the silhouettes of geese.

"At Wawa, supporting our local neighbors is at the heart of everything we do, which makes our special partnership with 2SP so crucial at our Chadds Ford store, our only Pennsylvania store to sell beer," Mike Sherlock, Chief Product Marketing Officer for Wawa, explained. (Keep in mind, one thing Pennsylvania doesn’t have going for it is that it’s surprisingly tricky to buy alcohol in the state.) "We are both happy to call Delaware County our hometown and we’re excited to team up to create a Winter Reserve Coffee Stout using our new limited-edition Wawa Reserve Winter Blend allowing us to add even more value to our customer experience just in time for the holidays."

The limited release beer will initially be launched during a Firkin Tapping event at the aforementioned Chadds Ford Wawa on Thursday, December 6 where free samples will be served while supplies last from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The first 50 cases of 16-ounce cans will be also be sold during the event on a first come, first serve basis with a limit of two four-packs per person. After that, the stout will officially be released the week of December 10 to neighborhood bars, bottle shops, and distributors in the five Philadelphia county areas. However, if it lands in a store near you, act fast: Only 1,000 cases are being sold.

In the announcement, Wawa makes it all sound so casual. But knowing how much Philadelphians love their craft beer and Wawa, I’m envisioning a release event that’s more like a wild scene out of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.