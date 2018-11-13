The Guy Behind Blue Moon Is Releasing a THC Beer That Sounds a Lot Like... Blue Moon

When Keith Villa, the brewer who invented Blue Moon, decided to retire from MillerCoors to launch his own line of THC-infused non-alcoholic beers, the move definitely had the feel of a potential sea change in America’s transition towards a marijuana-friendly nation. And yet, despite his jump from alcohol to cannabis, in some ways, Villa’s mantra is almost "if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it… just infuse it with THC."

Yesterday, Ceria Brewing Company — as the brand Villa founded with his wife Jodi is named — finally revealed the details of its first THC-infused non-alcoholic brew… and it basically sounds like a Blue Moon clone with THC instead of alcohol. Launching next month will be Ceria Grainwave Belgian-Style White Ale infused with THC. Though the announcement doesn’t specifically compare Grainwave to Blue Moon (for obvious reasons), all you have to do is look on the packaging of a bottle of Blue Moon to see that the beer is billed as a Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale. See any similarities there?

Oh, and guess what colors the Grainwave labels use: "The midnight blue color and traditional typeface convey a trustworthy tone, and the golden yellow color is a recognized beer cue in packaging," Doug Christoph, Ceria’s chief marketing officer, explained in a statement.

Since the Grainwave "will be brewed and de-alcoholized under Dr. Villa’s guidance and exact specifications," we probably shouldn’t be surprised he choose to work with the style that made him famous. And in some ways, it’s almost perfect that this new release so closely mirrors Blue Moon: Finally, boozers and stoners can drink together in harmony, aligned in every possible way except their intoxicant of choice.

Speaking of which, Ceria also released a few other details about Grainwave. Each 10-ounce bottle "will contain precise 5 mg doses of fast-acting THC with a similar onset time as alcohol" — all with a mere 64 calories, or significantly less than that other wheat beer. Pricing is suggested to be about $9 per bottle or under $36 for a four-pack. Initially, this first release will only be sold in Colorado.

However, Ceria says they have plenty of future plans up their sleeve. By the first quarter of next year, the brewery hopes to also have THC-infused non-alcoholic takes on an American light lager and an IPA with varying THC levels. And the brand also states it wants to start selling "to California, Nevada, and other states where the use of recreational marijuana has been legalized." Do you still say "cheers" when toasting a THC brew or would another word be more appropriate?