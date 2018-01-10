This ‘Supernatural’ Star’s Brewery Name Is Inspired by the Show

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles’ Dripping Springs brewery, launched with the help of his family, actually got its name from his on-screen family, the Winchesters. Officially opening today, Family Business Beer Co. is a Texas brewery started by The CW star Ackles, his wife and fellow actress Danneel, along with several members her family, including her brother Gino Graul and parents Ed and Debby Graul. Both Jensen and Gino brewed their own beers at home when they lived in California, and after moving to Austin not only became fans of the local beer scene but after buying the brewery’s property in 2014 decided to become a part of it.

The Ackles have emphasized that family is at the heart of their establishment, running through everything from their menu to outdoor activities. Speaking to Eater Austin, head-brewer Nate Seale revealed that their large variety of beers would include year-round and rotating IPAs, barrel-aged brews, brown ales, rye lagers, and sour ales, in addition to a selection of wines. In the theme of being family friendly, non-alcoholic drinks are also served. As the property design was being laid out, Danneel ensured that Family Business Beer Co. guests could also have something to do beyond drink. Upon visiting, you’ll have access to a patio deck, picnic tables, a fenced-in outdoor playground, a stage for live music, shaved ice machine, cornhole, and horseshoes. There are also plans to clear the trail around the 15-acre property for walks, giving you, your kids and even your dogs more access to the sprawling land.

As for food, those who visit the brewery will find a food trailer owned by stars of A&E’s Duck Dynasty Jep and Jessica Robertson, Ackles family friends, on-site. The same food truck featured in the Duck Dynasty spin-off Jep & Jessica, Jep’s Southern Roots will feature Southern Cajun comfort food, including Cajun bruschetta, po’ boys, gumbo, and cherry pie. To really rubber stamp their family-inspired brewery atmosphere, Ackles revealed to Entertainment Weekly that they chose the brewery’s name in part to honor his on-screen Supernatural family.

“The name was a simple placeholder (since we are a family) until we could come up with something catchy, but we realized that the name made sense on a few different levels — one being a nod to Supernatural as one of the early slogans for the show was ‘Saving people. Hunting things. The family business.’ — so we shrugged our shoulders and said, ‘Guess we have a name!'” Ackles told EW.

Family’s beers are currently only available in the taproom, so to try some — including their “Ghost” white IPA — you’ll have to stop by 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.