Drinkers Plan to Spend $44 on Alcohol for the Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest eating and drinking festivities of the year. And according to new data from the digital savings destination, RetailMeNot, the cost of all that food and beverage can really add up. For those planning to indulge in a bit of alcohol, the average planned expenditure for the big game is a whopping $44. Add that to all the money spent on things like snacks and pizza, and you practically could have shelled out for an actual ticket! (Well, not really, but you get it.)

To better understand consumers’ Super Bowl spending habits, RetailMeNot conducted an online survey of over 1,000 American adults – and exactly 60 percent of those surveyed said they plan on watching the game this year. Among that group, snacks were said to be the most popular expenditure with 61 percent planning to purchase the obligatory chips, dip and so on. But though snacks might seem like an inexpensive investment, the survey pegged the average amount people plan to spend at $31. Interestingly, that’s the same amount respondents said they planned to spend if they were ordering pizza, meaning if you go all out on both, you could easily be racking up a bill of over $60.

Even more intriguing, however, was who is expected to spend the most on snacks: millennials. The survey found that millennials said they plan to spend almost double the amount on snacks compared to non-millennials by a margin of $45 to $24. Millennials love their snacks. Or, at the very least, they love their pricey snacks.

But for many people, alcohol will be their number one expenditure during the Super Bowl. And though the average drinker is prepared to throw down $44 for alcohol during the game, in some areas, that number is even higher than others. According to the survey, drinkers from the Midwest will spend the most per person on alcohol, an average of $47, followed by the West and South, where the average is $44, and the Northeast, where people plan to spend just $41. Apparently, when your New England team has a history of coming out victorious, you don’t need as much booze to get you through the game.