This Summer’s Best New Beer Gardens

PHS Garden at the Viaduct Rail Park, Philadelphia, PA

© Rob Cardillo

The Pennsylvania Horticulture Society has been revitalizing vacant city spaces since 2011 and has now turned a defunct overhead railway into a pop-up beer garden. Victory Brewing Company has crafted a special beer for the PHS beer gardens—an American wheat ale with Orange Blossom Honey—and Top Chef alum Jason Cichonski and Chef Sylva Senat oversee the food menu. Offerings include the Bun Box, an assortment of steamed buns with a variety of seasonal ingredients. Viaduct Rail Park, 10th and Hamilton St.

Springfield BID White Lion Wednesdays, Springfield, MA

The Springfield Business Improvement District has partnered with White Lion Brewery to pop up beer gardens in a rotating set of downtown locations. Each Wednesday features White Lion beer, food and live music. One Financial Plaza; Tower Square Park; Market Street by Market Place.

Steeplechase Beer Garden, Brooklyn, NY

© James Quigley

Taking inspiration from the former Steeplechase Amusement Park that stood in the same spot for over 65 years, this beer garden features funhouse mirrors, an arcade, outdoor games and live shows. Local beers such as Coney Island Brewery, which is right next-door, are the focus of the taps. Come harvest time, they’ll brew their own beer with the hops growing on the garden’s trellises. 1904 Surf Avenue

The Bachelor Farmer, Minneapolis, MN

© Kurt Stafki

This new Nordic restaurant has opened its backyard space for a series of beer garden events throughout the summer, each partnering with a different local brewery. Collaborators include Fulton Brewery, Able Seedhouse and Brewery, and Pyres Brewery. And on the first Saturday of August, do not miss their annual Kräftskiva festival, a Scandinavian crawfish block party. 50 2nd Ave N

Conservatory, Houston, TX

© William Hardin

To get out of the sun without sacrificing outdoorsy vibe, head to Conservatory, an underground food hall and beer garden. There’s a wall of plants and design cues that take inspiration from greenhouses. The 60-tap selection includes local favorites like Texian Vaquero and Buffalo Bayou 1836, and food comes from all over Houston dining scene, including Texas barbeque from El Burro & The Bull. 1010 Prairie St.

Sipyard, Urbana, IL

© Adjacency

This Kickstarter-funded beer garden was built from old shipping containers and sharing space with an outdoor graffiti gallery. The taps focus on Illinois beers, including those from Triptych Brewery, which was similarly funded through a Kickstarter campaign. 204 W Main St.

New Belgium Brewery Beer Garden, Fort Collins, CO

© New Belgium Brewing

This 100% employee-owned brewery has expanded its Fort Collins tasting room after converting an old parking lot into a grassy picnic area, complete with fire pits, Belgian shuffleboard and a rotating host of food trucks. A retired airstream trailer, Abbey the Beerstream, has become a four tap pouring station. 500 Linden St.

Lagunitas Beer Garden at Ghirardelli Square, San Francisco, CA

SF’s Ghirardelli Square just got a beer garden, courtesy Sonoma-based Lagunitas Brewing Company. Half the proceeds from the garden will be donated to local organizations like SOMA Arts and the San Francisco Parks Alliance. 900 N Point St.