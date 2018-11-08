Sixpoint Brewing Joins Victory and Southern Tier’s Ownership Group

The 14-year-old brewer will be opening a new taproom and brewery in Brooklyn.
Yesterday, CraftBeer.com announced that the number of breweries in America had officially surpassed the 7,000 mark. So we shouldn’t be surprised that another trend in the beer world appears to be continuing as well: consolidation. Yesterday, Artisanal Brewing Ventures (ABV)—an ownership group that formed in 2014 with the merger of two highly-regarded breweries, Pennsylvania’s Victory and New York’s Southern Tier—announced it had added another big name to its portfolio: Brooklyn’s Sixpoint Brewing.
Sixpoint is an interesting pickup for ABV. The company, which was launched in 2004, has certainly had its highs and lows over the years, but the brewery is noteworthy as both a trendsetter and as a brand poised for continued resurgence. Sixpoint opened in New York at a time when the actual city wasn’t producing many interesting beers. Of course, Brooklyn Brewery was well established, but the wave of brewers that pushed NYC to its current prominence like SingleCut and Other Half were still nearly a decade away opening. And yet, Sixpoint was an extremely early adopter when it came to selling beers in four-packs of cans, and though they didn’t quite anticipate the whole hazy IPA shift, the brewery was definitely keeping up with the Joneses during the whole double and triple IPA explosion thanks to its Resin series.
More recently, after a period of being a bit adrift, Sixpoint has been working to regain its focus and solidify its Brooklyn status with the development of an app designed to sell interesting limited-releases direct to drinkers out of its current brewery. Included the announcement, Sixpoint says it will be furthering that dedication to NYC with “plans to open its first taproom and new production brewing facility in Brooklyn.”
“Adding Sixpoint to the ABV family is consistent with our strategy of working with successful regional brands that have great local market penetration, passionate fans, and opportunity to grow,” John Coleman, CEO of Artisanal Brewing Ventures, said in a statement. “Our resources, expertise in craft beer and high operating standards can unlock Sixpoint’s growth potential, improve its productivity, and allow their team to focus on what makes Sixpoint special and successful: brewing great beer, creating strong local relevance and building an authentic brand.”
Sixpoint joining Victory and Southern Tier is just the latest example we’ve seen of older craft beer brands looking to partner with larger ownership groups. Last month, the Craft Brew Alliance acquired three brands—North Carolina-based Appalachian Mountain, Massachusetts-based Cisco, and Florida-based Wynwood—in one single announcement. Meanwhile, the Oskar Blues-backed CANarchy has become a growing presence in the craft beer world, expanding to seven different craft brands since its 2016 inception.