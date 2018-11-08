Sixpoint Brewing Joins Victory and Southern Tier’s Ownership Group

Jack Liakas has fond memories of the first time he spotted a Sixpoint four-pack at a Brooklyn bodega. "I remember thinking, 'daaaaamn!'," he says. "I’d never seen beer packaging like it before—super clean, bold colors, and that billboard effect. It went against all the design trends of the time, which were very much in a distressed or homemade look…. I also loved how the UPC turned into the NYC skyline. UPCs before then sucked, but Sixpoint somehow made them cool."

Now that cans far outnumber bottles in the craft beer community, it's hard to think of a time where hop heads equated the former with crap beer. But that's exactly the sort of pushback Sixpoint had to deal with when they went that route in 2011.

"They started calling them 'nanokegs' to help consumers understand the value of cans," says Liakas. "I thought it was a great perspective and it actually lead me to start drinking the beers while I was in college."

Now that he's actually part of the company, Liakas has come to treat his Sixpoint designs as "ever-evolving entities," from its familiar core flavors to badgeless small-batch releases that "rely heavily on my illustrations and tattoo/Americana influence."

"We just completed a large packaging refresh to further amplify the personality of the beer," says Liakas, "which is constantly being tweaked to get the best taste and aroma possible. The custom hand-drawn type on Sweet Action is a perfect example of this. You have to stay hungry (and thirsty) in this industry and never rest on your laurels."