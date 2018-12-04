Shmaltz Brewing Is Showing Off Its Holiday Beers at Hanukkah Events All Over the Country

For years now, New York’s Shmaltz Brewing Company — billed as "the only Jewish celebration beer company in the country" — has released special brews in honor of Hanukkah. But this year, the company behind the He’brew brand has been furthering its celebration of the Festival of Lights by showing off these Hanukkah beers at boozy events all over the country.

Tonight will be the third of Hanukkah’s eight nights, so sadly, if you’re just seeing this information like we are, you may have missed the events in your area. Shmaltz has already been pouring at parties in Texas, Ohio, New York, and Colorado. But don’t worry: The brand still has seven events on its holiday schedule in Chicago, Berkeley, and at locations across New York State, meaning you may still have a chance to prove, as Shmaltz puts it, that "this Hanukkah, candles won’t be the only thing getting lit!"

This year’s new brews feature new takes — and new packaging — on Shmaltz’s established Hanukkah brands. For 2018, Chanukah, Hanukkah… Pass the Beer comes in the form of a dark ale brewed with chocolate — which for the first time, will be sold in 12-ounce cans. Meanwhile, the "Jewbelation" series returns in the form of Jewbelation 22 — an imperial brown ale. In a sign of the times, this massive 11-percent ABV brew, which also uses 11 malts and 11 hops, will debut in the beer world’s current favorite packaging, the 16-ounce can.

Courtesy of Shmaltz Brewing

Both of these new beers are currently available across the country in over 30 states in case you want to grab something to celebrate the remaining days of Hanukkah. But if you want to go to a real Hanukkah shindig, here is a list of the remaining Shmaltz events: