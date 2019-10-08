Schraderbrau Beer Is Finally Here Just in Time for the New 'Breaking Bad' Movie

Image zoom Dean Norris attends the Premiere of Netflix's 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California on October 7, 2019. JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/Getty Images

This may well be the best week for Breaking Bad fans since the show went off the air in 2013 (no offense to Better Call Saul!). El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie—the long-awaited, feature film continuation of the original series—debuts this Friday, October 11. And depending on where you live, you might be able to grab the perfect beer to enjoy with it: Schraderbrau!

Though not quite as long-awaited as the movie, the release of a real-life Schraderbrau Beer—based off the fictional homebrew of Walter White's DEA agent brother-in-law, Hank Schrader, that initially appeared in Breaking Bad's second season—has been nearly a year in the making. Rumors first started back in February when Sony Pictures Television filed the paperwork to get an official beer rolling. Then, in March, Dean Norris—the actor who played Hank Schrader—confirmed that, not only was the beer coming, but he was personally involved in the product, already trying test batches to make sure it was up to his standards.

Today, it's official: Norris has announced that Schraderbrau Beer is rolling out to retail locations right now. Crafted by California's Figueroa Mountain Brewing, the 6.2-percent ABV beer is described as a "traditional style Marzen, full bodied with a deep malty richness and beautiful copper color." The brewers combine "Pilsner, Munich and Crystal malts with a blend of American and German hops, ferment with European lager yeast and cold-condition until Hank's Special Marzen is 'Brewed to Silky Perfection.'"

"This has been a passion project for me for quite some time now, and I'm proud and thrilled to finally share it with the public," Norris said in the announcement. "From Hank's garage to your refrigerator, Schraderbrau is a delicious lager that I'm confident will become a mainstay on every beer lover's shelf. (And I promise bottles or bottle caps will not self-eject in your garage!)"

Schraderbrau will be available primarily in 22-ounce bottles at Craftshack.com (which ships nationwide), Costco locations in New Mexico, and select California retailers. However, for draft beer fans, the brand says the brew will also likely appear at Figueroa Mountain Brewing taprooms, as well as on select California and New Mexico taps served by Pacific Beverage, Craft Beer Guild Distribution, and Admiral Beverage.