This Resealable Can Isn't the First, But It Might Be the Most Practical

The idea of a closable can is nothing new. Instead, the lingering question has always been how do we implement it? In 2015, we discussed a Colorado brewery that was using a can where a plastic piece on the top slid forward and backward. Last year, we met the resealable “Crowler”: a can that featured an aluminum twist top. Now, an Austin, Texas-based company has unveiled a new stab at the closeable can market: SipNShut — a can that features a little sliding aluminum window.

“We did our homework and know without a doubt that consumers want reclosable cans but the options on the market today are not attractive to fillers, brands or consumers,” Bill Brandell, President of SNSTech, the company behind the can, said in a statement. “They mix plastic and metal, don’t work well on existing canning lines and are awkward for consumers to open. We focused on fixing all of those issues with SipNShut.”

Indeed, SipNShut is billed as 100-percent aluminum — meaning unlike cans with plastic parts, these cans are 100-percent recyclable. And unlike some recloseable cans where a piece protrudes from the top, these have the appearance of an otherwise normal can — meaning they are compatible with existing canning lines. Oh, and for us beer and soda drinkers, SNSTech insists their cans are easier to open and close than the alternatives as well.

Courtesy of SNSTech, LLC

So when and where will we be seeing these wonderful new cans? Well, SNSTech is remaining a bit coy about that important detail. The company simply says the cans will officially be unveiled next month, and that they are “expected to hit shelves with selected brand partners in Q3 2019.”

Okay, but going back to the idea that resealable cans aren’t new, maybe there’s another factor at play here: Maybe people just don’t want resealable cans that bad? SNSTech disagrees: The brand’s own research apparently shows that 70 percent of adults ages 18 to 29 actually indicated “a preference for a reclosable option.” Clearly, history provides reasons to be skeptical of that stat, though to be fair, many of us remember a time when wide-mouth cans were simply a new idea as opposed to the norm, so can innovation can happen.