Guinness Will Release Its Classic Stout Aged in Bulleit Bourbon Barrels

When Guinness announced plans to open a brewery outside of Baltimore—the brand’s first foray into production on American shores in over six decades—one of the big questions was what exactly the iconic Irish beer company planned to make there. Though this Stateside taproom was clearly meant to cater to local visitors, Guinness also promised to use the facility to create beers that would appeal to craft-loving Americans. At this year’s Great American Beer Festival, that included showing off products like Guinness IPA, Guinness Coffee Stout, and a Barrel-Aged Guinness Cascara Tripel.

Richard I'Anson/Getty Images

One thing the Baltimore brewery would definitely not make, however, was Guinness’s flagship stout, instead preferring to be able to continue saying that all Guinness Draught Stout served in American was made in Ireland. However, apparently that didn’t mean that the facility might not find other ways to play around with the classic Guinness Stout. Last week, on Twitter, Guinness US announced plans to release a version of its signature stout, produced in Dublin, but aged in Bulleit Bourbon Barrels on U.S. shores.

“In partnership with our friends at #Bulleit, we're introducing Guinness Stout Aged in Bulleit Bourbon Barrels, brewed in Dublin and aged at the #GuinnessBreweryUS,” the brand wrote. “Coming soon, this limited-release is the first ever barrel-aged beer to come out of our brewery in Maryland!” (Ostensibly, since the Cascara Tripel was only offered at GABF, maybe that’s not considered an “official release.”)

In partnership with our friends at #Bulleit, we're introducing Guinness Stout Aged in Bulleit Bourbon Barrels, brewed in Dublin and aged at the #GuinnessBreweryUS. Coming soon, this limited-release is the first ever barrel-aged beer to come out of our brewery in Maryland! pic.twitter.com/36BkmC85CU — Guinness US (@GuinnessUS) November 1, 2018

Though additional details like the release date and ABV are not yet available, Beer Street Journal reports that this meeting of Irish stout and American bourbon will be sold in 11.2-ounce bottles. Also unknown is just how wide of a release this beer will see: Assuming it is being bottled, it stands to reason that the beer could hit store shelves; but then again, since a Bulleit-aged version of Guinness Stout is likely to garner substantial interest, it’s also possible the brand might simply use this release to lure people into the Baltimore taproom.

Regardless, the combination of these two brands is definitely a newsworthy announcement—regardless of just how easy it will be for you to get your hands on it.