America’s 50 Best Stouts

America may be obsessed with hop-packed IPAs, but craft beer devotees will always appreciate stouts—beers that achieve an equally powerful profile by ratcheting up the ingredient on the opposite side of beer’s flavor spectrum: malts. Though stouts now come in a wide variety of subcategories, two things generally remain the same: an opaque, nearly black shade derived from the use of dark malts and the deep roasted, often chocolatey flavors those malts impart into the beer. Here are America’s best stouts, one for each of the 50 states.—Mike Pomranz