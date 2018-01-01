Porter and stouts are both hoppy, rich beers fermented from dark malts. Both can have flavors that cover notes like coffee, caramel and chocolate. Beer enthusiasts can’t agree on the ultimate difference between a porter and a stout, but there is some consensus that a stout is basically a stronger porter. Stouts tend to be made with roasted barley, which gives these beers their distinct coffee-like flavor. Food & Wine’s guide to these two toasty beers includes recipes for desserts, stews, braised meat and more.