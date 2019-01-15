Panic! At The Disco Gets Its Own Limited-Run Beer

Not every band can be Metallica… seminal in their genre and currently on a run of six straight Billboard No. 1 albums dating all the way back to 1991’s self-titled Metallica. Yesterday, the metal legends announced they’d partnered with one of the largest craft breweries in the country, Stone Brewing, on a new beer — and they should: They’re one of the biggest bands of all time. But the craft beer movement has also proved that you don’t have to be a huge brewery to make great beer, and you don’t have to be the world’s biggest musical act to have a beer with your name on it. In this day and age, everyone from hip-hop artists like Run The Jewels to iconic Celtic punk bands like The Dropkick Murphys have their own brews. And now you can add Panic! At The Disco to that list.

To be fair, the Las Vegas-founded Panic! At The Disco are no slouches. The band is on a run of two consecutive Billboard chart-topping albums of their own, and last year’s “High Hopes” was probably the biggest single in their now 15-year career. That success means the act can sell out some of the largest venues in the country — like the Prudential Center arena in Newark where the New Jersey Devils play — and to celebrate that huge gig on January 18 (part of their Pray for the Wicked Tour), the band collaborated with the nearby Asbury Park Brewery to create IP!ATD India Pale Ale.

The 6-percent ABV IPA is said to feature “a strong malt backbone, complemented with a hop nose of citrus and pine” before “subtle bitterness gives way to hop juiciness in the aftertaste, distinctive of an East Coast IPA,” according to the brewery. Asbury Park co-founder Jeff Plate said that the band’s frontman Brendon Urie wanted a brew that reflected elements of West Coast beers while the brewery added some of its East Coast flare. The brewery itself was founded by a couple of guys with music industry experience which helps explain the collaboration.

“I say this often but beer really is my comfort food,” Urie said announcing the brew. “With all the traveling I do, it’s something I look forward to knowing I can usually find a local beer that represents the city I’m visiting or have one of my classic favorites for when I’m feeling homesick. For me, IP!ATD is a blend of both those feelings — uniting a familiar taste with something fresh.”

If you won’t be attending the band’s show at the Prudential Center, the beer will also be available at the brewery starting the next day, January 19, while supplies last.