Turn Old Natural Light Boxes into Halloween Costumes with These Official Instructions

Someone in Natty Light’s marketing team is gunning for a raise. About a week after making national headlines by offering a seemingly asymmetric 77-pack of beer, the oft-neglected value-priced brew in Anheuser-Busch’s lineup has announced another strange stunt. Natural Light has just posted instructions for constructing six different Halloween costumes out of old Natural Light boxes.

"For years, the Natty Light community has been making hysterical costumes out of beer boxes. So this Halloween, we’re embracing our fans’ tradition and created the step-by-step instructions for how to make these standout costumes," a spokesperson told us via email. The choices, as listed by Natty Light’s own difficulty ratings start with the simplest Bunny Ears, then work their way through Cornhole, Boom Box, Surfer Bro, and Broah’s Ark, before ending with the five-can difficulty of NattyTron—a Natural Light robot that requires ten empty cases of the beer to construct. Sounds like someone has their weekend plans set!

Though offering up hints on how to become a Natty Light robot is a great way to sell ten cases of beer in one shot, this promotion does kind of overlook that half the fun of making costumes out of beer boxes is slowly drinking brews until you reach that exact moment of Zen-like beer costume inspiration and, as if touched by the gods themselves, you forge it together from your own imagination. On the flip side of that, people who have been drinking beer are usually terrible at reading and following instructions.

Still, in an age when beer merch has become as trendy as it is expensive, providing your fans with a way to wear your brand for free is actually even savvier than it seems. That isn’t to say you’re going to win any costume contests by wearing an old Natural Light box as swim trunks so you can be the brand’s Surfer Bro. But let’s be honest, if you drink a lot of Natural Light, you probably already prioritize saving a buck or two.

All of the instructions can be found at NaturalLight.com/Halloween.html.