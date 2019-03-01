77-Packs Featuring Natural Light’s New Strawberry Lemonade Beer Have Arrived

On Monday, Anheuser-Busch’s value-priced beer brand Natural Light announced the release of Naturdays — a new strawberry lemonade flavored variety. Just to make that clear, Natural Light Strawberry Lemonade is a beer now. Admittedly, I found this information incredible: Natural Light is already the kind of beer people buy and drink by the caseload, and this new version was designed “with all-day refreshment in mind” — essentially tossing out the challenge: How much Natural Light can you college students drink?

Well, today, that challenge takes a more tangible form. Natural Light has just released a version of its infamous 77-pack that, yes, features 29 Naturdays alongside 24-cans each of regular Natural Light and Natural Ice. As you may recall, Natural Light first unveiled its 77-pack in October, raising the eyebrows of both responsible drinking advocates and mathematicians.

Courtesy of Natural Light

But to be fair, this variety 77-pack actually makes more sense. Seventy-seven Natural Lights is a lot of Natural Light even for a group of people who like Natural Light. Meanwhile, the variety pack offers a case of light beer, a case of ice beer for those looking for a bit more heft, and over a case of strawberry lemonade beer for those who want to try something fruity. Nothing here is going to earn you any cred in the craft beer world, but it’s certainly an inexpensive option to get you through spring break... which for the record, is exactly the point.

Courtesy of Natural Light

These mixed 77-packs are on sale only in South Padre, Texas, and only during the spring break season (and only while supplies last). “The Natural Light 77 variety pack is ideal to share with your whole squad as you create an epic Naturday story,” a rep told me via email. If that sentiment appeals to you and your squad, it’s unlikely anyone within said squad would be unhappy to see you showing off your brute strength by showing up to the beach with a 77-pack of beer that — by the way — can also hold ice to double as a cooler.

Meanwhile, if you’re intrigued by the idea of a strawberry lemonade Natural Light, but have been skipping arm day at the gym, Naturdays are also sold nationwide in 4-packs and 6-packs of 16-ounce cans, as well as 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs and 30-packs of 12-ounce cans.