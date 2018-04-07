The Most Popular Beer in Every State, According to Google

What beer is your state searching for?
Today is National Beer Day, so if you needed an excuse to crack open a cold one, consider this your cue. Whether for drinking, for cooking, or for bathing (yup), it's no secret that Americans love their beer. But everyone has a favorite. There’s dark beer and there’s light beer. Fruity beer and not-too-beery beer.
Since the beer marketplace is so vast, it makes sense that people choose different types and prefer particular brands. So in celebration of National Beer Day and all things ale, malt, and stout, we decided to take stock of the most popular beers in each state, with the help of Google Trends.
Google searches from the last 12 months have shown that Americans’ tastes in beer are varied (makes sense, considering the sheer amount of breweries throughout the country). The most popular beers include brand names like Blue Moon, which topped the list with 13 states, and Yuengling, which is the state favorite for Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, and Nebraska.
Some states align with locally-made beers, like Hawaii, where the most popular pick is Aloha, and Texas, where Lone Star reigns supreme. Other states are more partial to types of beer rather than brands, like Vermont with gose beer and Idaho with gluten-free beer. And then there’s Utah, where root beer is apparently of more interest than the alcoholic stuff.
Here is the full list:
Alabama: Blue Moon
Alaska: Irish Death
Arizona: 805
Arkansas: Rainier
California: 805
Colorado: Boulder
Connecticut: Blue Moon
Delaware: Dewey
Washington DC: Dacha
Florida: Jai Alai
Georgia: Blue Moon
Hawaii: Aloha
Idaho: Gluten-Free Beer
Illinois: Blue Moon
Indiana: Yuengling
Iowa: Yuengling
Kansas: Blue Moon
Kentucky: Yuengling
Louisiana: Bayou
Maine: Bear Bones
Maryland: Attaboy
Massachusetts: Cape Cod
Michigan: M43
Minnesota: Hamms
Mississippi: Blue Moon
Missouri: Yuengling
Montana: Rainier
Nebraska: Yuengling
Nevada: 805
New Hampshire: Schilling
New Jersey: Blue Moon
New Mexico: IPA
New York: Randolph
North Carolina: Burial
North Dakota: Spotted Cow
Ohio: Blue Moon
Oklahoma: Corona
Oregon: Buoy
Pennsylvania: Blue Moon
Rhode Island: Blue Moon
South Carolina: Blue Moon
South Dakota: IPA
Tennessee: Tailgate
Texas: Lone Star
Utah: Homemade Root Beer
Vermont: Gose Beer
Virginia: Blue Moon
Washington: Rainier
West Virginia: Hamms
Wisconsin: Blue Moon
Wyoming: Rainier
Looking for a fun way to celebrate National Beer Day? Check out these recipes for great dishes to pair with beer. Plus, tell us about your favorite beer by tagging us on social media at @foodandwine.