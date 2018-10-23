Mr. Peanut Gets His Own IPA

With his top hat, cane, and monocle, Mr. Peanut always seemed to have the sophisticated air of a Scotch or martini drinker—but then again, in recent years, beer has gotten more sophisticated as well. So maybe that explains why the Planters’ mascot has finally decided to give the world of craft beer a try with his own official IPA.

In honor of National American Beer Day which arrives on October 27 (not to be confused with National Beer Day, which is a different day apparently), Planters has teamed up with the Lombard, Illinois-based Noon Whistle Brewing to launch Planters Mr. IPA-Nut—the snack brand’s first official foray into the world of craft beer.

As Planters point out, beer and nuts have a long history together—even citing their own recent survey suggesting that 64 percent of guys agreed that nuts are the best salty snack to pair with a beer. Still, literally combining peanuts and beer—especially in form of a hoppy IPA—is a bit more unconventional. The flavor of peanuts would seem to coincide better with a maltier style, a fact that Noon Whistle’s owner Michael Condon completely agrees with. “It would have been easy to make a great Stout or Porter with nuts, but Planters wanted to prove that nuts go great with any style beer,” he explained. “Therefore, we took their Honey Roasted Peanuts and made a great IPA that highlights both hops and peanuts.”

Courtesy of Planters

As a result, Mr. IPA-Nut also features significant contributions from Wakatu and Citra hops. But that doesn’t mean Noon Whistle skimped on the nuts: Planters says each can contains roughly 17 peanuts—the equivalent of about a full serving. And overall, 800 pounds of honey-roasted peanuts went into the brew. The final mix of nuts and hops creates “a unique citrus aroma with a hint of honey-roasted peanuts followed by a slightly salty finish,” says Ashley Tople, Marketing Director for Planters.

Like many craft beers these days, Mr. IPA-Nut only had a limited run and will only have limited availability. Starting on October 27, four-packs of 16-ounce cans will be for sale exclusively in Illinois at the Noon Whistle Brewery and at these select retailers while supplies last. Suggested retail price is $9.99.

The blue and gold cans are easy to spot, adorned with Mr. Peanut’s smiling face. And even though he’s made the move to beer, he’s still sporting the monocle. Maybe just like craft beer, his choice of eyewear is even set for a comeback?