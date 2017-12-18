The Best Limited-Release Holiday Season Beers

Baby, it’s cold outside, and few things are better at beating back the winter chill than a delicious seasonal brew. Following in the footsteps of European beer-makers who, since the Middle Ages, have cooked up special beers to celebrate the start of winter and the holiday season, craft beer-makers across America sell limited-release offerings infused with holiday-season spices like cinnamon and clove. Sometimes called “winter warmers,” these beers also tend to be malty and rich, as well as alcohol-heavy—all the better to warm your insides. Whether you’re outside building snowmen or relaxing with friends by a fire, the beers on this list are guaranteed to make your season merry and bright.