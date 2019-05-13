Jeni’s Splendid Collaborated on a Berry-Infused Beer Just in Time for Strawberry Season

Milkshake IPAs have been all the rage in the craft beer world with brewers turning the idea of a juicy New England-style IPA up to 11 by adding tons of actual fruit, lactose, and other adjuncts, often resulting in beers that go down as easy as a smoothie. However, for its second collaboration beer, the Columbus, Ohio-based artisan ice cream brand Jeni’s Splendid has once again taken a more down-to-earth approach with nearby Land-Grant Brewing to create a warm-weather brew that captures the essence of Jeni’s ice cream without slamming you with sweetness.

The limited-edition Splendid Berry Brut is billed as “a highly drinkable, berry-infused, effervescent Brut style ale … brewed with strawberry-forward hops and a fresh berry infusion,” Land-Grant explains. “Juicy notes, a champagne-esque dry finish, and vibrant pink complexion are intended to complement the freshly harvested strawberries — either in Jeni’s Strawberry Buttermilk ice cream or fresh off the vine.”

The new brew is being released to coincide with Jeni’s Strawberry Jam, an annual event celebrating the release of Jeni’s Strawberry Buttermilk Ice Cream and Ohio strawberry season in general. Last year, Jeni’s and Land-Grant brewed their first collaboration beer for the event, a hibiscus pale ale called Elixir.

“With the massive success of last year’s Strawberry Jam and collaboration beer, Elixir, we knew this was a partnership we wanted to continue to grow and foster,” Land-Grant co-founder Walt Keys said in a statement. “Last year’s beer was brewed strictly to complement the strawberry ice cream and we used hibiscus to achieve that. This year we wanted to get the berries more directly involved in the brew to create this really pleasant early summer sipper that pours, of course, a bright pink.”

“Splendid is the beer you want to be drinking when summer temps arrive,” added James Beard award-winning cookbook author and Jeni’s Splendid founder Jeni Britton Bauer. “It’s refreshing, cooling—just lovely, really. And it’s bright pink, capturing the spirit of Strawberry Jam. Land-Grant brewed the perfect beer for the perfect day.”

Speaking of which, this year’s Strawberry Jam with be taking place on Sunday, May 26 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Land-Grant’s Franklinton Taproom and Beer Garden featuring food, music, strawberries, and, of course, Splendid Berry Brut. However, the beer will debut in Land-Grant’s taproom this Sunday and will also be available in six-packs at craft beer retailers in Central Ohio.