Excellent Irish Beers Beyond Guinness

Quick: What’s the first Irish beer you can think of? Probably, Guinness. But what about the second Irish beer? And no, “green” is not a brand of beer. Guinness has become such an iconic product that the world-famous stout seems to overshadow the rest of the Irish beer market – even in Ireland. But though the Emerald Isle has lagged a bit behind other countries in modernizing its beer scene, its still home to plenty of wonderful craft breweries serving all sorts of interesting libations beyond stouts (though you can find some damn fine stouts besides Guinness in Ireland too!) So in honor of St. Patrick’s Day – while your slug back Guinnesses or, in a less fitting tribute, American macro-lagers that have been colored green – here is a list of seven Irish-made brews to prove that Ireland is not a one-trick pony… —Mike Pomranz