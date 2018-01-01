Pub culture is huge in Ireland. Everyone has a favorite local pub, a place for enjoying the craic and a cold pint. While Irish beer might be synonymous with Guinness, first brewed in Dublin in the 18th century and known for its creamy texture, there's a lot more to beer in Ireland. Historically, the country produced ale, without hops, but now exports lager, Irish red ale, stout, and craft beer. Irish craft breweries are a growing trend, with the number of breweries quadrupling in just the past few years. Learn our favorite bottlings, ways to cook with Guinness, plus much more in Food & Wine's guide to Irish beer.