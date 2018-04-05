‘Game of Thrones’ Has Yet Another New Beer on the Way

Possibly the biggest complaint people have about the Game of Thrones series – and there aren’t many – is the waiting. Though the first seven seasons of the TV show followed an annual release schedule, Season 8 isn’t slated to air until an unannounced date in 2019. Meanwhile, even a combined team of scientists, psychics and bookmakers couldn’t give you an accurate date on when the sixth and seventh novels will arrive. But thankfully for fans who prefer to drink their GoT over reading or watching it, the good folks at Brewery Ommegang have never had such issues: They’ve just announced their next official Game of Thrones – which will be the 11th one to be released so far.

Scheduled for release on June 29, Queen of the Seven Kingdoms will be the second beer in the limited-release four-part Royal Reserve Collection, a subsection of Ommegang and HBO’s line of Game of Thrones beers that already has nine varieties of its own. The first beer in this new series, Hand of the Queen, is only hitting retailers this month, but Ommegang is already hot on that brew’s heels with this next announcement. Though details on the other two beers are still forthcoming (if the past is any precedent, likely in June), the final two releases in this collection are scheduled for October and December.

As for Queen of the Seven Kingdom, the brewery bills it as “an exceptional blend of Belgian sour ale and Belgian-style blonde ale” brewed in honor of Cersei Lannister “who is as acerbic as they come.” Brewery president Doug Campbell further explained, “Cersei is a complex character, and we’ve tried to emulate that profile with this beer, which blends a lovely, dry blonde ale with a subtly tart Belgian sour.”

As for tasting notes, Ommegang suggests, “Aromas of melon, citrus, and lactic acidity meld together with fruity esters from the Belgian yeast. Tart citrus flavors soften to sweet malt flavors with notes of apricots. The finish is dry and crisp with a subtle citrus bite from the lemon peel.” Queen of the Seven Kingdom will be sold both on draft and in 750 milliliter bottles with a suggested retail price of $12.99.