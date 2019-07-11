‘Game of Thrones’ Returns One Last Time — in Beer Form

Image zoom Brewery Ommegang

Now that it’s over, I can speak about it openly: I never watched Game of Thrones. Not a single episode. I’m into beer, not fantasy television. But speaking of the former, I have followed every single Game of Thrones beer — and there have been a lot of them: 14 in all, more than the show had seasons. When I covered the 14th brew, For the Throne, which was released in March, I asked whether Brewery Ommegang "will try to squeeze in a 15th Game of Thrones beer before the series concludes in May." The answer was no — but it turns out Ommegang has one more trick of its sleeve. The New York brewery has announced a swan song for its series of Game of Thrones beers — one last taste for fans to relish.

My Watch Has Ended is being billed as "the 15th and final" Game of Thrones beer made in collaboration between Ommegang and HBO. This 8-percent ABV imperial brown ale brewed with maple syrup and fenugreek will be released this fall, "expressing the state of Westeros after eight seasons of bloody battle."

"Fifteen beers and six years later, we’ve now arrived at our aptly named final beer, My Watch Has Ended," Jeff Peters, VP of licensing & retail for HBO, said in the announcement. "What an incredible collaboration this partnership with Brewery Ommegang has been, and we couldn’t be prouder of this final product. Cheers!"

Ommegang describes this last beer as pouring a rich mahogany. The flavor has "notes of cocoa and toffee." And the finish — like the show itself, of course — is terribly disappointing. Just kidding! Ommegang says the beer has "a smooth, velvety mouthfeel finish dry, with gently smoldering roast." Sorry to open old wounds there, guys.

"We've brewed an amazing array of different beers over the course of this partnership, and it's been our pleasure to be part of this phenomenal story," Brewery Ommegang president Doug Campbell said. "A tribute to fans everywhere, My Watch Has Ended is a fitting end to the series, and a reflection of the mindset of fans now that this epic story has come to a close. We hope it’s something they’ll enjoy with friends as they reminisce about their favorite episodes and characters."

My Watch Has Ended will be sold on draft and in 750-milliliter bottles with a suggested $11.99 price tag. Ommegang says it will be released in "late fall in time for the holidays." As such, fans will also be able to grab a gift-worthy "Collector’s Edition pack" that will include three previously released GoT beers — Take the Black Stout, Fire and Blood Red Ale, and Winter is Here Double Wit — as well as a commemorative glass.