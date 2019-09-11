Dogfish Head Brewery Turned Its Beer for Runners into a Shoe

Image zoom Merrell

Craft beer hasn't just changed the way we think about beer; it's changed how we think about beer drinkers. Sure, old school beer lovers who slug down bottles of Busch in dark bars still exist, but recently, we've seen a movement towards healthier brews (to whatever extent they can actually exist) — “functional” beers with lower calories, fewer carbs, and purportedly beneficial ingredients. One of the leaders in this category has been SeaQuench Ale from Delaware's Dogfish Head Brewery. Billed as a thirst-quenching beer for those with an “active lifestyle,” SeaQuench is also America's best-selling sour beer according to Dogfish Head. And now, to hammer this ethos home, the brewery has collaborated with the outdoor footwear specialists at Merrell to release a SeaQuench-inspired trail running shoe.

Available now at select retailers and on Merrell.com, this limited-edition Merrell Agility Synthesis X Dogfish trail runner is billed by the shoe brand as “a more sustainable trail runner inspired by our favorite post-run beer.” Of course, the shoes are colored with SeaQuence Ale's signature sea-foam green hues, and the Dogfish Head logo and slogan feature prominently on the side and tongue, but each pair was also made with sustainability in mind, including the use of the equivalent of two recycled water bottles in the upper and a 30-percent recycled outsole. Both the TPU overlays and the laces are 100 percent recycled.

“Partnering with Merrell, leaders in the active lifestyle footwear category, to release this sweet SeaQuench-themed shoe is a great reminder to folks everywhere that you can ‘have your beer and drink it too,'” said Dogfish Head founder Sam Calagione. “Maintaining an active lifestyle is all about balance — go for a trail run or a gym workout, then reward yourself with a cold can of SeaQuench Ale.”

As a further nod to the greatness of the great outdoors, the brands are also donating $10,000 to The Conservation Alliance, which encourages businesses to partner with organizations to protect wild places for their habitat and recreation values. “We've enjoyed building upon the shared beliefs of Merrell and Dogfish Head,” Sue Rechner, president of Merrell, added. “We're very proud that our partnership also provides support for The Conservation Alliance and reduces our impact through the use of recycled materials and sustainable processes.”

The footwear sells for $110 per pair — which, if you buy it online, comes with a free Dogfish Head bottle opener (despite the fact that SeaQuench is more typically seen in cans). Or if online and retail shopping aren't your thing, the kicks will also be sold at Dogfish Head's 14th annual Dogfish Dash 8K run on Sunday, September 29, that raises money for The Nature Conservancy, Delaware Chapter.