Dogfish Head Names New Brew ‘Possibly the Next Top Rated Beer on BeerAdvocate’

Love them or hate them – and plenty of brewers hate them – beer rating platforms like RateBeer, BeerAdvocate, and Untappd are an important part of the craft beer world. As the number of breweries has exploded to over 7,000 in the United States alone, and the number of beers each brewery makes has also evolved to include ever-expanding lineups, keeping track of the beer scene would be virtually impossible without some sort of searchable digital guide at your fingertips. So yes, even though these apps can produce biased results for all sorts of human nature-related reasons, no beer lover can dismiss beer rating apps entirely.

Dogfish Head certainly isn’t dismissing them. The legendary Delaware brewery has recently been spotted seeking government approval to release a beer called “Possibly the Next Top Rated Beer on BeerAdvocate.” The keg label was posted late last week by MyBeerBuzz.com – a site that’s known for digging through all the publically-available label requests to uncover interesting new brews slated for release. However, it is important to note that seeking label approval doesn’t guarantee a release, and MyBeerBuzz actually made quite a stir earlier this year by posting proposed labels for some new variants of Goose Island’s Bourbon County Brand Stout that never came to fruition.

In the case of Dogfish Head’s new brew though, the beer has been confirmed by none other than BeerAdvocate itself. Site cofounder Todd Alstrom chimed in on the BeerAdvocate forums after a user wondered whether using the brand’s name in a beer might cause Dogfish Head a legal migraine. “We collectively came up with the name during our brew day the other week,” Alstrom wrote. He explained that the uniquely named brew would be release at this year’s Extreme Beer Fest – the annual BeerAdvocate tribute to the craziest and biggest creations that brewers can dream up. The 2019 Extreme Beer Fest will take place in Boston on February 1 and 2. If you can’t make that event, Alstrom said their Dogfish collaboration also “will make an appearance at supporting parties and at their pub.”

As for the beer itself, it’s said to be “an imperial stout brewed with maple syrup, toasted coconut and lactose that is aged on vanilla beans and cocoa powder with cold-pressed coffee added.” Alstrom also hinted that the final iteration might be barrel aged.

As for whether the brew will actually become the next top rated beer on BeerAdvocate, well, we’ll have to wait and see how the algorithms handle that one. At the very least, however, if you Google “top rated beer on BeerAdvocate,” this new brew has a solid shot at coming up.