This Course Teaches Dogs How to Behave in Breweries

Now that 85 percent of Americans live within 10 miles of a brewery (potentially to the benefit of their property values), taprooms have emerged as community hubs. To help further this notion, many breweries have gone out of their way to be family-friendly and dog-friendly. But even though getting your kids to act appropriately in a brewery might not always be possible, a new program out of Colorado wants to make sure brewery-bound canines are ready to be on their best behavior.

Drink With Your Dog is a new project courtesy of Fort Collins’ Summit Dog Training. Currently, Summit offers two courses — one for dog owners looking to train their pooch and one for breweries to learn how to make their establishments more dog-accommodating. (Summit also suggests that at some point it will also offer a course to other dog trainers to help spread the program.)

To sweeten the deal for dog owners, the classes — which cost $125 for four one-hour sessions — are taught in actual breweries. Beyond giving drinkers one more reason to grab a beer, this setting also provides everyone with some in-person experience. “Dog skills are important,” Summit owner Amber Quann told The Coloradoan, "but I think in a brewery setting, where the environment is designed for people, dog owners (also) need to be equipped with the skills to help their dogs enjoy that setting."

Summit’s website also says that next month they plan to start offering dogs a Certified Brewery-Friendly credential which “unlocks perks at your favorite Certified Dog-Friendly Brewery!” Apparently, there will even be three different levels — like a Cicerone program for dogs (probably without any beer tasting requirement though).

For now, the relatively new program is only happening in Fort Collins, but Summit promises that “we’re expanding our reach through our online education program coming soon!” Your dog can use an iPad, right?