Where to Drink Craft Beer in New Orleans

It took Jason Paulin and Patrick Brown two years to fine-tune 504 Craft Beer Reserve's concept and sprawling, 2,800-square-foot layout before its Mid-City launch in March of 2016. It shows in an unparalleled selection of small-batch sours, IPAs and stouts, not to mention $3-off growler fills on summer Fridays and "pantry beers" that are priced to move despite their widespread popularity (including Parish's Canebrake, NOLA's Hopitoulas, and Founders' All Day IPA).

"We want our customers to be promiscuous in their beer drinking," explains Paulin, a former bartender and business consultant who grew up with Brown in the suburb of Metairie. (They played on the same football team; he was the quarterback and Brown was his left tackle.) "There are so many Bud, Coors, Miller drinkers… an almost limitless customer base to expand craft culture." 3939 Tulane Ave. 504craftbeer.com