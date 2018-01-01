Beer is the most popular alcoholic beverage in America and the craft beer movement has only continued to grow since the 1970s. A brewery is defined as “craft” if it’s independent of outside corporate ownership, produces fewer than six million barrels each year and uses either traditional or innovative ingredients. There are strong craft brewing cultures across the country, but Portland, Oregon is home to more breweries than any other city. Check out some of our favorite canned craft beers or find the best IPA in your state. Find out everything you need to know about craft beer in F&W’s hoppy guide.