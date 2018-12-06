Corn Flake Beer Is Kellogg's Latest Plan to Fight Food Waste

Defective Kellogg's Corn Flakes are now destined for a higher purpose — at least in the United Kingdom. The cereal brand has teamed up with England's Seven Bro7hers Brewery to make sure that the flakes that aren't good enough to end up in your bowl go somewhere even better instead: your beer.

Throw Away IPA, as the beer is called, will take flakes from Kellogg's Manchester facility that don't pass the quality control process — for reasons like not being the right size or not being cooked properly — and ship them over to Seven Bro7hers in nearby Salford to use in the brewing process. Seven Bro7hers reportedly needed 14 days to perfect the new recipe which uses about 130 pounds of Corn Flakes per batch, or about 30 percent of the grains. The resulting 5-percent ABV brew will be sold in both cans and on draft.

"Seven Bro7hers Brewery is delighted to be working with Kellogg's on a project which uses edible but not-sellable cereal," the brewery's Alison Watson explained. "We plan to create three beers including a hoppy IPA which will be launched this month and sold in our Ancoats bar and [the pub] the Dockyard, MediaCityUK."

Meanwhile, Kellogg billed the project as a way to tackle food waste — an environmental cause that has been especially popular over the past few years. "Kellogg's is always exploring different and sustainable ways to reduce food waste in its factories. So, it is great to be involved in such a fun initiative with a local supplier," Kellogg UK Corporate Social Responsibility Manager Kate Prince stated. "Kellogg's is working hard to eliminate food waste in our manufacturing processes and give our consumers the wholesome products they love with minimum impact on the planet. Our approach has delivered a 12.5 percent reduction on food waste in our UK sites this year."

Adding to the effort, 10 pence from each can sold will also be donated to the food waste charity FareShare.