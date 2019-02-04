Which State Sells the Cheapest Case of Beer?

Seeing as yesterday was Super Bowl Sunday, a reasonable chance exists that you may have drunk your beer reserve dry. Meanwhile, with Presidents’ Day right around the corner, you only have a couple weeks to restock. But turns out the cost of buying beer by the case can vary significantly depending on what state you live in — by as much as over $7, according to one study.

At just $14.62 per case, Michigan is the cheapest state to buy 24 beers in, whereas Pennsylvania is the most expensive, with the average mass market case coming in at $21.98, according to data recently published by CNBC compiled by the deals site Simple Thrifty Living. To determine pricing, the site crunched the numbers the old fashioned way: They looked up the price of cases of Bud Light and Miller Light “primarily” at Walmart and Total Wine & More. Though clearly looking at just two brands at two retailers won’t encompass the average — as in “mean” — price of a case of beer across all styles and types, it does give you a good sense of the price of an average — as in “common” — case of beer. Additionally, the site checked prices at 10 different locations “both rural and urban” — so though not hard industry data, Simple Thrifty Living appears to have done their homework.

In the end, the site surmised that taxes played the biggest role when it came to price fluctuations across the country. So outside the most expensive and least expensive, where did your state land? Here’s the rundown of all fifty and the nation’s capital as well…