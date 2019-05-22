Fudgie the Beer Is Coming Out of Retirement for Father’s Day

Beers have seemingly been created in collaboration with every entity imaginable. When both Wawa and Sheetz have a beer, everyone has a beer. But of all these crazy brews, few have encapsulated childhood nostalgia in an over-21 product better than Fudgie the Beer — a joint release from Captain Lawrence Brewing and Carvel. Now, that beer is once again coming back for Father’s Day 2019.

To recap, the ice cream cake-themed stout debuted last year in the lead up to Father’s Day and proved so popular that Captain Lawrence brewed up a second batch a couple of months later to make sure the world didn’t freak out. Since then, Carvel and Captain Lawrence have collaborated on other brews: Cookie O’Puss Pastry Stout and Cookie Puss Milkshake IPA. But let’s be real here: If your parents got you a Cookie Puss cake for your birthday, they probably didn’t love you; all the best parents knew to go with Fudgie the Whale. Similarly, if you really want to make dad happy on Father’s Day, Fudgie the Beer is the only Carvel-inspired way to go. So thankfully, the two brands have announced that, yes, Fudgie the Beer will be returning for the third time in the lead up to June 16.

Captain Lawrence Brewing

Set for release on June 10, Fudgie the Beer will see a much wider distribution than before this time around. Carvel says you’ll be able to find it “at finer retailers wherever Captain Lawrence is sold across the east coast, including Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington DC, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, and Virginia.” That said, the brand still expects the re-release to sell out quickly, so fans also have the option to place preorders for pick up at the brewery itself by going to FudgieTheBeer.com.

Meanwhile, if beer isn’t your thing, Carvel also wants you to know that this Father’s Day the brand will be giving away its first-ever official Fudgie the Whale hats with the purchase of a Fudgie the Whale cake. No, it’s not one of those beer can holding hats with the straws, but it’s still pretty cool. Why does everything have to be about beer with you anyways?!