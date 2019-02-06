Busch Turned a Racecar into Beer Cans

In the craft beer world, a trend towards eye-popping can art has made the packaging that holds beer as interesting as the beer inside. But when it comes to turning a can into something worth collecting, Anheuser-Busch has announced a concept only a big money brewery can afford… beer cans made out of materials sourced from an old NASCAR racecar.

To celebrate 40 years as a sponsor of the Daytona 500, Busch took sheet metal and carbon fiber from Kevin Harvick’s #4 Busch racecar and turned it into 40 limited edition beer cans for what the brand is calling its “Car 2 Can” collection. (The cans are filled with water, in case you were wondering.) You can see a more detailed explanation of how they pulled it off in this video…

“Busch Beer officials brought the idea to me last year and I thought it was a great way to connect with the fans,” Harvick said in a statement. “These cans are made up of pieces of my car from the 2018 season and I’m excited for the cans to be released. Can’t wait for the fans to see them.”

Courtesy of Busch Beer

If you want to see one up close and personal — as in getting one for yourself — you’ll have to battle it out online with other NASCAR fans. On February 17, Busch will be holding a live trivia contest on Twitter for followers of the @BuschBeer account as part of the Daytona 500 television broadcast. “Participants will need to look out for the trivia questions on screen and simply tweet their answers using the designated hashtags #Car2Can and #BuschContest,” the beer brand explains.

Courtesy of Busch Beer

Of course, this is America, so if knowledge isn’t your specialty, money is an option instead. Busch will also be holding a charity auction on February 11 at rallyup.com/car2can where the very first can of the collection will be sold to the highest bidder with all proceeds (as well as a matching donation from Anheuser-Busch) going to Keep America Beautiful — an organization dedicated improving and beautifying community environments.

“We wanted to do something for the hardcore fans that had never been done before, and give them a chance to hold the sport they love,” Daniel Blake, senior marketing director at Anheuser-Busch, said in a statement. It’s certainly easier than trying to hold an entire racecar.