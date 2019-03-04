Budweiser Moves Into the Meat Aisle

Admit it: Beer-braised meats just sound better than regular meats. And honestly, I don’t even know why. In theory, I guess they’re supposed to be juicier and soak up the beer’s flavor. But in reality, I feel like most of the effect is psychological, with the meat just piggybacking off beer’s general awesomeness. But regardless of my theories, the meat brand Coleman Natural is certainly interested in doing some piggybacking — releasing a line of meats in collaboration with one of the biggest beer names in the world: Budweiser.

In what is being called a “first-of-a-kind partnership,” this summer, Coleman Natural will launch five new Budweiser-branded meat products that tout the flavor of the King of Beers. The Budweiser Beer Brats and Budweiser Jalapeno Cheddar Beer Brats are said to be made with classic Budweiser American lager. Meanwhile, the Budweiser Pulled Pork and Budweiser St. Louis Style Pork Spare Ribs (available in full and half racks, thus bringing us to five products) are “drenched in tasty Budweiser sauce.”

Though it’s easy for beer geeks to pooh-pooh the idea of partnering with such a standard lager, working with one of the best-known beers certainly has its advantages beyond flavor. “Budweiser is an iconic brand that is recognized throughout the U.S. with impressive advertising and marketing,” explained Bart Vittori, general manager of Coleman Natural Meats. “The Coleman and Budweiser partnership will help create awareness for the millennial consumers to stop and shop in the processed meat case.”

Interestingly, that idea of selling to millennials is a point Coleman touched on a ton in announcing this collab. “Introducing classic Coleman Natural Budweiser products to a new younger audience will bring generations of consumers from the beer aisle to the prepared meat case,” Mel Coleman, Jr., founding family rancher, was quoted as saying. Has no one told him that millennials are supposedly killing the beer industr? Maybe they should have considered Kombucha Brats instead? It actually has a decent ring to it. (And for the record, it has almost zero Google search results.)