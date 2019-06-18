Bud Light Brings Back Fan Favorite ‘Real Men of Genius’ Ad Campaign with a Modern Twist

Image zoom Courtesy of Bud Light

I have an unsubstantiated theory that no matter how much of a diehard craft beer, drink local, no buyouts, small independent brewery lover you are, you still have a favorite beer commercial. Big beer brands have been such prominent advertisers for so long, it seems impossible that you could love beer and not have at least one guilty pleasure. For me, it’s the Miller Genuine Draft classic rock ads of the late ‘80s/early ‘90s, but for you, maybe it’s Spuds MacKenzie or Billy Dee Williams or Whassssssup.

Along these lines, you might remember a Bud campaign called “Real Men of Genius.” The radio and TV spots originally ran in the late ‘90s and early aughts, ironically saluting the guys behind questionable everyday decisions to a soundtrack of Bryan Adams-like balladry. Here are some examples…

Well, today, Bud Light has brought the campaign back with a modern twist: “Internet Heroes of Genius.” America’s best-selling beer brand has rolled out seven of these new spots on its YouTube channel, “including Online Encyclopedia Hero, Snapchat Lens Hero and Person That Still Uses Middle School Email.” Funnily enough, the new ads are audio only — harkening back to the original “Real Men of Genius” campaign’s prominence on terrestrial radio despite the fact that, for now at least, this modern version only exists on a video website. Maybe it’s genius!

“The ‘Real Men of Genius’ campaign is one campaign that our Bud Light followers have continued to reference in memes, gifs and social content, so after years of requesting for its return, it was only right we pay the tribute and raise a digital glass to today’s real internet heroes,” Conor Mason, Bud Light Digital Director, said in announcing the reboot.

Of course, in the era of social media, you can’t launch any online campaign without getting the fans involved, so Bud Light is also encouraging people “to share their internet achievements by tweeting at Bud Light for a chance to receive a custom salute throughout the day.” Today, we salute you Mr. Bud Light Digital Director.