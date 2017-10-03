A Craft Beer Crawl Down the Pacific Coast Highway

Also known as Highway 1, the Pacific Coast Highway route runs along most of California’s coast. Over 650 miles in length, it stretches from the north in Mendocino County all the way to the south in Orange County. It’s surely the country’s most scenic road trip route, but you’ll want to keep your eyes on the road and hands on the wheel—the PCH is often single-lane and usually twisting and turning right on the edge of a cliff. One false move, or one strong beer, and you could soon be swimming. That makes it all the more vexing that traversing the PCH, top to bottom, is one heckuva trip for the beer traveler. Here are the craft beer stops you should make (with plenty of time in between, obviously). – Aaron Goldfarb